13 unseen copies of the Quran are on display at the National Museum in Delhi

A first-of-its-kind exhibition of the Quran, scripted in various calligraphic styles and inscribed in different eras, opened at the National Museum in Delhi today. The exhibition, inaugurated by former National Museum curator (manuscripts) and scholar Nasim Akhtar, will run till March 31.

“This exhibition explains the emergence and proliferation of various styles of calligraphy and scripts. The exhibition is unique as it showcases 13 unique and unseen copies of the Holy Quran,” said Dr B R Mani, Director General, National Museum.

On display are copies of the Quran inscribed in different calligraphic forms such as Kufic, Naskh, Raihan, Thulth and Bihari, he said. “The Bihari script is an Indian contribution to the world. Due to its stylistic appearance, this Quran occupies a rare position in history,” said Mani, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the National Museum Institute of the History of Art, Conservation and Museology.

The exhibition is the tenth in a series of shows, titled From The Reserves, in which five to ten objects from the reserved collections of the National Museum are displayed for a fortnight. The initiative is aimed at introducing visitors to the large number of objects which are not in general display and to focus on significant art pieces.

