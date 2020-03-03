3rd edition of Maati: A Purvanchal festival of art, culture and food

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 10:48 IST

The first edition of the Purvanchal Festival ‘Maati’ took place in 2018 with the objective of promoting folk art and melody, traditional food, literature, ethnic culture and tourism of the culturally rich Purvanchal (Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Azamgarh, Mirzapur and Prayag divisions and entire Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh). The third edition of Maati shall take place on March 7, 2020 from 12 noon to 8 30 pm at Media Centre Lawns, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi. The entry shall be from gate 4.

Entry to this cultural festival is free and there are also no charges for the food. You can register online on www.purvanchalfestivalmaati.com.

Given below is the schedule for the event:

2:30 pm to 3: 30 pm | Venue: Araj, IGNCA

Dialogue Session: Theme: Life and culture in Purvanchal

Presided by: Durga Shanker Mishra, IAS (Urban Secretary to Govt. of India)

Panelists: Vinod Mall (ADGP, Gujrat), Pratap Somvanshi (Executive Editor, Hindustan), Paritosh Tripathi ‘Mamaji’ (TV anchor and comedian)

5 pm to 6 pm | Venue: Araj, IGNCA

Felicitation session: Maati Samman 2019 to Purvanchali achievers

Chief guest: Rajnath Singh (Defence Minister)

Presided by: Ram Bahadur Rai (President, IGNCA)

Awardees: Vikas Swarup, IFS – Secretary to Govt. of India (Bureaucracy), Tigmanshu Dhulia- film writer and director (art/film), Prabal Pratap Singh, group head, News18 Hindi cluster (media/journalism), Dr. Ranjana Kumari, Director of Centre for Social Research (Social Service).

Cultural programmes shall be held in the Mansayan area.

1:15 pm to 2:15 pm | Mansayan

Inaugural session: Lamp lighting and folk melody

Inauguration by: Rita Bahuguna Joshi (MP)

Guest of Honour: Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi (MS, IGNCA)

3:30 pm to 4:30 pm | Mansayan

Live musical performance by ‘Buddh Se Kabeer Tak’ Band

Guest of Honour: Aftab Alvi (Chairman, Shriram Gen Insurance Co)

6 pm to 7:30 pm | Mansayan

Poetry session - Hindi/Urdu/Awadhi/Bhojpuri Kavi Sammelan

Presided by: Akhilesh Mishra (IFS) | Guest of Honour: Dilip Pandey (poet and MLA)

Poets: Shakeel Azmi, Dr Rakesh Pandey, Dr Kalim Qaiser, Ashok Tatambari, Jamuna Prasad Upadhyay, Rajeev Riyaz Pratapgarhi, Prakhar Malviya Kanha.

Food will be served in ‘Aao-bhagat’ area.

12 noon to 1 pm | Aao-bhagat

Traditional Purvanchal Brunch/ Paramparik Bhoj

7:30 pm to 8:30 pm | Aao-bhagat

Traditional dinner/ Ratri bhoj

Menu: Kathal ki sabzi, pulao, poori/kachori with ras wale aloo, ghati with hari mirch, imarti

Art/handloom and handicrafts will be exhibited in Duwara area.

12 noon to 8:30 pm | Duwara

Exhibitions of Nizambad Pottery, Banari Saadi, Mirzapur/ Bhadohi’s carpets and other stalls.

Contact: Asif Azmi (Convener): 9810114484

