BJP wins Dehri assembly bypoll, Rashtriya Janata Dal runner-up

Riding the Modi wave, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won the assembly by-election from the Dehri constituency.

BJP candidate Satyanarayan Singh has defeated Mohammad Firoz Husain of Rashtriya Janata Dal by a margin of 33,971 votes. Singh got 71,845 votes, while Husain got 37,874 votes.

The Dehri assembly bypoll was held after Iliyas Hussain was declared disqualified by the court following his conviction in the alkatra (tar) scam.

The Dehri assembly segment falls under the Karakat parliamentary constituency and BJP had made Singh, a Yadav, its candidate to woo the community, which has a good vote share in Karakat.

Pradeep Kumar Joshi, former Dehri MLA and Rashtra Sewa Dal candidate, got 14,594 votes. Braj Mohan Singh of CPI came fourth with 4,226 votes, followed by 3,542 NOTA votes.

First Published: May 24, 2019 16:01 IST