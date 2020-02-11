e-paper
Delhi Election Result 2020 Highlights: Fifty minutes into counting, AAP leads in over 55 constituencies

Delhi Election Result 2020: The exit polls have predicted the AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Counting of votes started at 8 am and is expected to conclude by evening.
Counting of votes started at 8 am and is expected to conclude by evening.
         

Delhi assembly poll results are set to be out today. Counting of votes started at 8 am and is expected to conclude by evening. As many as 21 centres have been put in place for counting of votes.

“We have set up 21 centres for counting of votes, wherein there will be a dedicated hall for every constituency. The counting will start at 8 am on February 11,” Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh told ANI on Sunday.

Voting took place on February 8. While 14.7 million voters were eligible to exercise their franchise, Election Commission on Sunday announced that the turnout was only 62.59%.

The exit polls have predicted the AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. BJP will improve its poll performance from last elections.

However, exit poll often get it wrong. They are based on responses of the people who have cast their votes. Pollsters assume that voters have correctly revealed their pick and cast a prediction of who is going to win ahead of the actual counting of votes.

Catch the highlights of Delhi Election Result 2020 here:

- Fifty minutes into counting of votes, early trends of 69 seats show AAP leading in 55 seats, BJP in 14 and Congress in zero seats.

- Twenty-seven minutes into counting, early trends of 53 seats show AAP’s lead in 40 seats

- Twenty-five minutes into counting of votes, AAP is leading with over 35 seats. BJP is leading in 13 constituencies.

- Ten minutes into counting, AAP gets 32 constituencies, BJP gets 7 constituencies. Congress gets zero leads.

- Five minutes into counting, AAP gets lead in 19 constituencies, BJP in 6.

- One minute into counting, AAP gets first lead in Rajouri Garden, Nangloi Jat, Tilak Nagar and Palam.

- Fate of 672 candidates- 593 men and 79 women- will be decided by the evening.

- Counting of votes has begun in all 70 Delhi assembly constituencies. Early trends will soon start to appear. Following the high-octane campaign by AAP, BJP and Congress, voting in the national capital took place on February 8.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

