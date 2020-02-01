‘Kejriwal government giving Biryani to Shaheen Bagh protestors’: Yogi Adityanath

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 20:48 IST

Shaheen Bagh continues to be at the centre of campaigning for Delhi elections by political parties with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath claiming on Saturday that the protestors at the site were being fed with Biryani provided by the Kejriwal government of Delhi.

BJP’s star campaigner’s comments follow opposition campaign alleging BJP was behind the youth who fired at a Jamia Millia Islamia University student protesting against the CAA on Thursday.

“Kejriwal can’t provide clean drinking water to people of Delhi. A survey says that Delhi uses the most polluted drinking water. But Kejriwal govt provides Biryani to the people sitting in protest at Shaheen Bagh & other places,” said Adityanath while addressing a poll rally in Rohini area of the capital.

BJP campaign in Delhi led by home minister Amit Shah has often described Shaheen Bagh protests to be against the national interests and claimed their backers were from ‘Tukde-Tukde gang’ (a moniker to depict a group advocating India’s disintegration).

Adityanath seemed to be building on the same theme by questioning the loyalties of the protestors at Shaheen Bagh.

“Those who support terrorists in Kashmir are staging protests in Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of azadi,” Adityanath said.

Locals including women and children are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh, a southeast Delhi colony, bordering Uttar Pradesh since December 14, 2019.

The fractious debate over Shaheen Bagh being carried out in public meetings has raised the political temperature in the capital that votes to elect a new government on February 8.

A man was arrested on Saturday for firing two rounds in air at the protest venue in Shaheen Bagh.

The UP CM is addressing poll meetings in Karawal Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Narela, Rohini and Badli on Saturday and is considered a huge draw for the Poorvanchali voters in the capital, who number around 30 Lakh.