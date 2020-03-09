e-paper
London-based woman declares herself ‘CM candidate’ for Bihar Assembly polls

Priya, who belongs to Darbhanga but lives in London, announced the same in full-page advertisements which appeared in several Hindi and English newspapers in Bihar on Sunday.

Mar 09, 2020
Asian News International
Asian News International
Patnan
PP Choudhary is currently studying in the London School of Economics. She believes that her initiative ‘Plurals’ has a definite blueprint for Bihar’s economy and society.
PP Choudhary is currently studying in the London School of Economics. She believes that her initiative ‘Plurals’ has a definite blueprint for Bihar’s economy and society. (Twitter/@pushpampc13)
         

Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of former Janata Dal United MLC Vinod Chaudhary has declared herself as the “Chief Ministerial candidate” for the Assembly elections in Bihar.

Priya, who belongs to Darbhanga but lives in London, announced the same in full-page advertisements which appeared in several Hindi and English newspapers in Bihar on Sunday.

The advertisement mentioned her as president, Plurals, and the CM Candidate, Bihar.

Currently, Bihar is ruled by BJP-JDU-LJP coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

