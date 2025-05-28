A tarot reader says, these 2 zodiac signs are likely to witness romantic sparks by May end

If you've been feeling like love’s been taking its sweet time lately, here’s some cosmic news that might warm your heart. According to tarot insights for the week of May 25 to 31, Scorpios and Sagittarians are about to experience a shift in their romantic skies, and it looks like sparks could be flying just in time for the end of May, as predicted by a tarot reader, Manisha Koushik. Read about the two lucky zodiac signs in love, as predicted by a tarot reader.(Pixabay)

This week, the Magician tarot card is picked for your love front. This is a powerful card, and it suggests that everything you need for a meaningful connection is already within you. Whether you're single or committed, this week is “giving you a reason to celebrate love and joy”, predicts Manisha. A chance to show up more openly and create moments of joy with someone who really gets you. Love may feel like it’s coming alive again, and not in a fleeting way. This is the kind of energy that can turn a simple exchange into a deeper bond.

This week, the Page of Cups card is being picked for your love zone. This tarot card "brings emotional strength, while your romantic life enjoys a deep and genuine connection”, says astrologer Manisha. Whether it’s a new crush showing potential or an old flame sending a thoughtful message, something emotionally sweet is likely to unfold. It’s that kind of week where your heart might skip a beat in the best possible way.

Hence, the stars and the tarot cards are hinting at magic in the air with a romantic aura before May comes to an end.