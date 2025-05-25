Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 25-31, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Tower Read your weekly tarot prediction for May 25-31, 2025(AFP)

Mood: Judgement

Career: Devil

This week, you may feel an incredible surge of energy that keeps them going strong. While you are likely to approach your professional life with practical ideas, your financial decisions might benefit from a more thoughtful mindset. Avoid impulse spending and take time to plan. Family interactions may flow peacefully as long as you maintain respectful boundaries. In love, your natural charm is likely to spark warmth and intimacy, so plan something special for your partner. Travel plans may hit a snag, so it is best to keep alternatives ready. Property matters may bring profitable outcomes, making this a favourable time to explore new ventures. Academic progress is likely to be steady, so stay focused and avoid rushing. Let your energy channel into creative and structured efforts.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Love: The Strength

Mood: Temperance

Career: Seven of wands

Taurus, you are likely to feel the need to streamline your routine to maintain a sense of balance. Financially, some tightness may push you to reconsider certain expenses, and smart budgeting will ease the strain. At work, task prioritization will help keep you on track even if progress feels slow. Emotional support within the family keeps you grounded and adds stability to your week. In romance, comfort and companionship are your biggest strengths right now. Short getaways may offer a refreshing break, while property upgrades may unfold gradually. Academically, feedback may seem critical, but it is paving the way for growth and improvement. Keep your patience intact because this week is about playing the long game.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Four of Cups

Energy dips may feel real this week, Gemini, so make sure to take breaks before exhaustion sets in. Financially, smart investments are likely to bring gains and your instincts can guide you well. At work, strategic efforts are likely to result in visible success. Your home environment will offer you emotional support, helping you stay anchored. In relationships, small emotional adjustments can lead to stronger bonds. Travel remains manageable, mostly confined to usual circuits. Property dealings show promise of strong returns, so focus on long-term prospects. On the academic front, intellectual appreciation boosts your morale, so continue the momentum with confidence.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The World

Career: The Fool

You are likely to feel the benefits of healthier habits kicking in, bringing you a renewed sense of vitality. Financially, there is a strong possibility of a breakthrough, so keep your plans sharp and purposeful. Professional life may move steadily, and consistency will serve you better than speed. Family life brings warmth, although some relationships may feel distant. Be patient and create space for open conversations. Long-distance travel could bring unexpected joy and offer a much-needed reset. Property matters may bring value appreciation, so stay attentive. Academics may require extra effort to bridge learning gaps, but mindfulness and proactive steps will help you turn the tide in your favour.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: Page of Wands

Leo, your vibrant energy is likely to shine through and make you feel truly unstoppable. Finances may remain in balance if you stay disciplined with your expenditures. Professionally, your efficiency is likely to leave a lasting impression. Family dynamics may call for small adjustments, particularly in the way conversations are handled. Your love life may feel stuck behind emotional walls, but gentle communication can help open things up. Travel is expected to be routine with nothing out of the ordinary. Property prospects appear promising and suggest long-term security. Academic goals may bring encouraging results, especially if you continue your diligent efforts.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: The Empress

Career: The Hanged Man

This week brings you a renewed spirit, and it is the perfect time to use your energy wisely. Financial flow appears stable and should help you manage your responsibilities with ease. Work may feel repetitive, but staying organized keeps you ahead. Family life opens the door to meaningful conversations and warm connections. In romance, subtle efforts can bring more balance and harmony. Travel may face delays, so make sure to build buffers into your plans. Property investments are likely to grow gradually, while academic results remain steady as long as you avoid distractions. Keep your pace consistent and your mindset positive.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: Five of Wands

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Eight of Cups

A boost in vitality is likely to help you power through this week with strength. Finances may require smart management, so prioritize needs over wants. Professionally, you are heading toward noticeable progress if you keep up your momentum. Support from loved ones may uplift your mood and add warmth to your home environment. However, romance may feel lacklustre, so consider finding new ways to reconnect. Travel plans offer comfort and provide a welcome change from routine. Property investments are likely to be favourable, especially if you have done your research. Academically, small hurdles may appear, but facing them with confidence and seeking help will make a big difference.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Star

Career: The Lovers

Your energy may feel a little off this week, so give your health the attention it deserves. Financially, steady income brings relief and allows better planning for future needs. Work life seems well-aligned, with task completions likely to bring a sense of satisfaction. Family interactions may feel neutral, but balancing responsibilities will help maintain harmony. Romance, on the other hand, shines brightly, giving you a reason to celebrate love and joy. Travel feels smooth and offers a chance to relax and recharge. Real estate dealings remain stable, so take your time with decisions. Academics may feel average, but even a small push can bring noticeable improvement.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Star

Maintaining your physical health will help you stay motivated and uplifted this week. Financially, you may face minor hurdles, so prioritize your spending and avoid hasty commitments. At work, building new skills is likely to open exciting doors for the future. Family bonding feels nurturing and brings emotional strength, while your romantic life enjoys a deep and genuine connection. Travel appears exciting and is full of promise, so be open to new experiences. Property investments may require long-term planning rather than quick decisions. Academically, a focused and consistent approach is your best strategy for success.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Beige

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: The Hierophant

Preserving your stamina will be the key to staying ahead and managing multiple tasks this week. Financial planning is likely to bring clarity and help you regain control. Professionally, your work efficiency may earn you appreciation from those around you. Family life might involve managing expectations, but mutual understanding can ease any tensions. Love life appears affectionate and reassuring, so take time to create meaningful moments together. Travel may be more routine than refreshing, but it still offers a break from the usual. Property ventures may need a second look as market values could shift unexpectedly. Academically, persistence will be your greatest strength, so do not let minor setbacks hold you back.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Love: Justice

Mood: The Star

Career: Four of Cups

Aquarius, a lack of motivation may prompt you to reassess your wellness priorities. Financially, things seem manageable if you stick to your budget and remain disciplined. Your leadership at work is likely to get noticed, giving you confidence to move forward. Family relationships may require attention, and meaningful conversations can help strengthen bonds. Emotionally, your love life brings satisfaction and emotional depth. Travel looks manageable, though it may not bring major changes. Property matters may show signs of devaluation, so postponing big decisions might be a wise choice. Academic focus may seem shaky, so taking short breaks could help you regain momentum.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Moon

Career: Devil



Stress may weigh heavily on you this week, Pisces, so finding time for mental relaxation becomes essential. Financial stability appears strong, allowing you to manage your goals with ease. Your productivity at work is likely to rise, helping you complete pending tasks. At home, interactions may feel routine, but consistency keeps things peaceful. In romance, emotional vibrance surrounds you, making every moment feel special. Travel plans bring relaxation and comfort, possibly reconnecting you with nature or loved ones. Property fluctuations may occur, so avoid rushing into decisions. Academic improvement may require new approaches, so do not hesitate to try something different.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Golden

