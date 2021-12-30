Aquarius Daily Horoscope for December 30: Don't be such a big giver

AQUARIUS (Jan 24- Feb 23)

Aquarius, you have true empathy and feel about everyone as their own. This quality of yours makes you a special person in the eyes of your loved ones. At times, you are also mistaken for your excessive caring nature and people take you for granted on this. Today, don't be such a big giver. Your planets and stars predict a good and favourable day for you so make the most of it. You may seek some elderly person blessing today which will help you to achieve something big. Don't make financial decisions in haste.

Aquarius Finance Today

Think twice before taking up any big decision relating to your finances, today. Chances are that you may end up taking a bad and wrong decision if you do it in rush. Research about the current market trends and try to study the patterns for making big profits.

Aquarius Family Today

You will have the full support and understanding from all your family members today. However, because of your work commitments, you might not be able to spend the due time with them. The health of a young family member can be a matter of concern.

Aquarius Career Today

You are shining bright today at your workplace. Your co-workers may get inspired by you because of your great problem-solving skills. You might have to be extra productive at another work profile.

Aquarius Health Today

Eating fresh and healthy should be your health mantra of the day. You may have a back pain problem so avoid activities of physical exertion, instead focus on yoga and stretching exercises.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may want all the pampering, love, care and affection from your partner today. You can act like a crying baby for your every wish to be fulfilled. The advice is to stop being cranky and face the reality with a smile and confidence.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026