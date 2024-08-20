Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 20, 2024 predicts positive results
Read Aquarius daily horoscope for August 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Explore the beauty of love by spending more time together.
Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are highly disciplined
Explore the beauty of love by spending more time together. Look for opportunities to prove your professional mettle today. Prosperity also exists today.
Troubleshoot love-related issues with diligence. Do not let health issues impact your professional life. Consider smart financial plans including investments in long-term sources.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
No major crisis will be a part of the relationship. Your mature attitude will settle the issues before things go out of control. There will be changes in the love affair today. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the approval of parents. Be sensitive towards the feelings of your lover and consider spending more time together. Avoid unpleasant conversations that may disturb the lover. Make the evening a memorable experience by spending time over dinner.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Aquarius natives will see challenges in the form of office politics and ego clashes. A senior at the workplace will try to belittle the achievements. However, ensure your productivity is not impacted. Managers and team leaders can confidently make bold decisions that will find positive results. Students looking for admission into foreign universities will receive positive news today. Businessmen handling good and technology equipment will see good returns. However, new traders need to be careful today while dealing with authorities.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
You are financially good today and this will reflect in your lifestyle. Though a few natives may not receive the income from previous investments as expected, it will not impact your wealth. You are good to invest in real estate. Those who are keen to test their fortune in speculative business can go ahead with the plan. Traders handling jewelry, utensils, computer accessories, electronics, and pharmaceuticals will be fortunate to have good returns.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Be careful today while lifting heavy objects. There will be chest-related issues and some seniors will also be hospitalized for cardiac complications. Some children on vacation will develop cuts and this can disturb the day. Seniors with sleep-related issues will need proper care and attention. Do not take junk food and consider having a light meal with more veggies.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
