Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 20, 2024 predicts positive results

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are highly disciplined Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 20, 2024. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the approval of parents.

Explore the beauty of love by spending more time together. Look for opportunities to prove your professional mettle today. Prosperity also exists today.

Troubleshoot love-related issues with diligence. Do not let health issues impact your professional life. Consider smart financial plans including investments in long-term sources.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

No major crisis will be a part of the relationship. Your mature attitude will settle the issues before things go out of control. There will be changes in the love affair today. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the approval of parents. Be sensitive towards the feelings of your lover and consider spending more time together. Avoid unpleasant conversations that may disturb the lover. Make the evening a memorable experience by spending time over dinner.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Aquarius natives will see challenges in the form of office politics and ego clashes. A senior at the workplace will try to belittle the achievements. However, ensure your productivity is not impacted. Managers and team leaders can confidently make bold decisions that will find positive results. Students looking for admission into foreign universities will receive positive news today. Businessmen handling good and technology equipment will see good returns. However, new traders need to be careful today while dealing with authorities.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You are financially good today and this will reflect in your lifestyle. Though a few natives may not receive the income from previous investments as expected, it will not impact your wealth. You are good to invest in real estate. Those who are keen to test their fortune in speculative business can go ahead with the plan. Traders handling jewelry, utensils, computer accessories, electronics, and pharmaceuticals will be fortunate to have good returns.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Be careful today while lifting heavy objects. There will be chest-related issues and some seniors will also be hospitalized for cardiac complications. Some children on vacation will develop cuts and this can disturb the day. Seniors with sleep-related issues will need proper care and attention. Do not take junk food and consider having a light meal with more veggies.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)