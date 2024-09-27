Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 27, 2024 astro tips for business expansion

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be positive in attitude today Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 27, 2024. Be expressive in love and your partner prefers your presence.

Your happy love life is supported by a strong professional performance today. Keep a watch over the financial transactions. Your health also has minor issues.

Be careful to resolve all existing issues in the love affair. Ensure you deliver the best results at work. You should avoid large-scale financial transactions today. Pay more attention to your health.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Today is good in terms of romance. Be expressive in love and your partner prefers your presence. Some love affairs will take a new turn with the support of parents. Plan a happy weekend where you both will spend more time, discussing the future. Male natives should avoid office romance and hookups as your spouse will catch you red-handed today. Aquarius females may get pregnant but the chances of miscarriage are also high. Take extreme care while indulging in adventure activities.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Do not let egos work while handling crucial tasks. Your commitment is crucial at the office and some tasks will require you to work additional hours. A senior may question your integrity and work and this may personally hurt you. Be confident while presenting ideas at team meetings. Your attitude will impress the client. Businessmen would find suitable partners today, especially in the second half of the day. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will see good results.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Avoid financial confrontations with friends or family members. Some natives will receive money from an unexpected source which will also give you an opportunity to spend on luxury shopping. You will be required to help a sibling or a relative with medical expenses. This is a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities. Businessmen who are planning to take the trade to new territories can go ahead with the plan.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Today, senior natives may develop breath-related issues and some children may complain about throat issues. Avoid adventure sports, especially mountain biking which can be risky in the second part of the day. Look after the diet and skip both alcohol and tobacco. You may also join a gym or a martial arts coaching center today. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)