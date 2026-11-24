Aquarius (Jan 21- Feb 20)
Daily Prediction says,
Your spouse will stand beside you, and the atmosphere at home will be happy and harmonious. That support will make a practical discussion feel easier, especially if a house or plot is already under consideration. The Moon begins the day in Aries in your third house, giving initiative to calls and short trips, then moves early in the morning into Taurus in your fourth house. Domestic comfort and your mother will come into focus, with a family evening drawing your thoughts home. An early conversation or local journey will go well, giving the opening part of the day a useful sense of movement. Later, the wish to be settled among familiar people will grow stronger. You will find pleasure in the feeling that home is a supportive place, and a shared plan will have room for an unhurried conversation.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Your spouse will extend support across the matters occupying you today. The relationship will feel like a practical partnership as well as a source of affection. Mars in Leo, your seventh house, adds drive and heat to shared dealings, so a joint plan will receive plenty of energy. You will be keen to get an answer and move things along. The domestic harmony in the day's prediction gives these discussions a helpful setting. An ordinary exchange about home will carry a reassuring sense of being on the same side. Time together later will feel welcome, especially after the opening calls or errands have taken your attention elsewhere.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Students may find their concentration slipping, even when they have time available to study. Watch a wandering mind break a useful stretch of work into repeated fresh starts. The household mood will be pleasant, which can make it tempting to stay involved in every conversation. A short, clearly defined study session is likely to be easier to hold. At work, the day favors initiative through calls and local contact, particularly near the beginning of the day. Rahu in Aquarius, your first house, stirs restlessness and sudden interest in a personal direction; a new idea will feel unusually compelling. That curiosity can give you momentum, although a career result will still depend on the work behind it. Your strongest support today comes from the confidence of having people at home beside you.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Money from a less obvious source can become available. It is a possibility worth recognizing, particularly if there is already an amount you have reason to expect. If you are planning to buy a house or plot, the day favors a profitable deal. That is the clearest financial opportunity in the forecast, and it fits naturally with the strong focus on home. A discussion with your spouse will help put the purchase into the context of shared plans. Your interest will be in what the property offers over time as well as what it means for domestic comfort. Give the affordability question a full conversation before making the commitment.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Money from a less obvious source can become available. It is a possibility worth recognizing, particularly if there is already an amount you have reason to expect. If you are planning to buy a house or plot, the day favors a profitable deal. That is the clearest financial opportunity in the forecast, and it fits naturally with the strong focus on home. A discussion with your spouse will help put the purchase into the context of shared plans. Your interest will be in what the property offers over time as well as what it means for domestic comfort. Give the affordability question a full conversation before making the commitment.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Joy at home will give the day a reassuring emotional foundation. At the same time, personal restlessness will make it harder to remain still with one thought for long. A familiar domestic activity is likely to feel settling after an active start. The appeal of a family evening will grow as the day progresses, bringing attention back to comfort and belonging. You will feel supported by the atmosphere around you. A quieter stretch at home will provide a welcome change from the urge to keep pursuing the next interesting idea.
Tip for the Day: Use the support at home to give one important plan proper attention.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com