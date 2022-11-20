Aquarius Horoscope Today, November 20, 2022: A romantic evening

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financially, today seems manageable for Aquarius natives. Take all financial actions after careful consideration and analysis. Daily Astrological Prediction says, don't let your feelings influence your decision-making. Once you've got your regular costs under control, you can start thinking about making long-term investments. Even if your loved ones aren't entirely on board with your chosen profession, you'll be able to win them over. Hold off on making that job change until the timing is more favourable, Aquarius natives. To celebrate their marriage or anniversary, married or senior Aquarius couples may go on a date. Spending more time together in a relaxed setting may help reignite the spark between you and your partner. Seeing the world with your pals would be an exciting adventure that would light a fire under your creative spirit. There is likely to be much more harmony and wealth in the home after a planned relocation. You need to keep your guard up because a friend's deception could endanger your interests.

Aquarius Finance Today

Aquarius natives dealing in export/import products may make rapid progress after a tie-up with a large international organization. The day is likely to be the opportune time to begin the start-up that you have been planning with friends.

Aquarius Family Today

Aquarius individuals’ efforts would strengthen family relationships and set the stage for a prosperous future. The simple act of visiting elderly family members can alleviate their feelings of isolation and add new life to family bonds.

Aquarius Career Today

In spite of the tempting inducement, its advisable that you don't leave your current employer because you are in a period of professional success and high demand. Making a decision in a hurry can have negative consequences for Aquarius natives. Anyone who is still learning the ropes at a company should stay out of the political infighting that inevitably occurs.

Aquarius Health Today

Teens today are becoming increasingly body-conscious and may seek novel ways to push their limits physically. Aquarius people with chronic diseases may need to pay extra attention to the foods they eat and the exercises they perform.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Young Aquarius couples may get along well, but they'll need to be on guard against any outside influences that could threaten their happiness. The evening is an ideal time to take your romantic relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

