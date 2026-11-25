Aquarius (Jan 21- Feb 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Aquarius Horoscope Today

A decision to increase your savings will fit a day that brings relief from recent tensions. You will enjoy time with family and friends, and ordinary companionship will make problems feel less consuming. A social gathering or family function may give the day a cheerful focus. The Moon in Taurus in your fourth house all day draws your attention toward domestic comfort and your mother, with a family evening holding particular appeal. Your relationship with your mother will be good, adding to the sense of reassurance at home. You may consider buying a new vehicle, or money from your parents may become available. These possibilities will bring a practical interest to the lighter mood. The day's relief will feel most immediate in familiar surroundings, where you will be able to enjoy company and give less attention to lingering concerns.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

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Family life will offer warmth, and you will feel more available for the people close to you. A conversation with your mother will have a comfortable emotional setting. Friendship will also bring pleasure, whether through a possible gathering or a simpler exchange. Your partner will be part of the domestic picture occupying your thoughts, with shared comfort feeling more important than elaborate plans. One household discussion may still feel tense. Watch your words when money enters that conversation. The broader mood remains favorable for enjoying one another's company, and you will feel the value of an evening that leaves room for ordinary affection. Being at home will have an appeal of its own.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

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The Sun in Scorpio, your tenth house, puts authority and seniors into focus, making your professional standing a matter you will take seriously. You will care about how you handle responsibility, even while your mind returns to home. A conversation involving a senior will bring questions of self-respect into view. The day favors a clear approach to the work already assigned to you. Students will feel more settled when their surroundings are comfortable and familiar. Relief from tension will make it easier to give an existing subject your attention. Professional matters will retain their importance, though the emotional center of the day lies elsewhere. You will welcome the point at which formal responsibilities give way to personal time.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} This is a favorable time to increase savings. Saturn in Pisces, your second house, is retrograde and marks the final phase of Sade Sati, bringing a trimmed budget or a tight family money conversation as this closing stretch eases. Today, a spending limit will help give a savings decision a clear shape. A vehicle purchase is possible, and financial help from your parents may also be available. Neither development has to be assumed for the day to offer a useful financial opening. You will be interested in what makes home life more comfortable while also strengthening what you set aside. The balance between those two wishes will occupy a practical conversation. Aquarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a favorable time to increase savings. Saturn in Pisces, your second house, is retrograde and marks the final phase of Sade Sati, bringing a trimmed budget or a tight family money conversation as this closing stretch eases. Today, a spending limit will help give a savings decision a clear shape. A vehicle purchase is possible, and financial help from your parents may also be available. Neither development has to be assumed for the day to offer a useful financial opening. You will be interested in what makes home life more comfortable while also strengthening what you set aside. The balance between those two wishes will occupy a practical conversation. Aquarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Relief from tension will improve your sense of ease, making the day feel more open to enjoyment. Familiar surroundings will be reassuring, and a family evening will give your attention somewhere comfortable to rest. The day favors a pace that leaves room for personal time after responsibilities. You will be less inclined to carry every concern into every conversation. Enjoyment with family or friends will become a meaningful part of how the day feels.

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Tip for the Day: Set aside time for home before the working day fills your evening.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)