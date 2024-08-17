Aries Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024 predicts smart investment decisions

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Free your thoughts today Aries Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024. Financial prosperity permits smart investment decisions.

Go for safe handling of romance issues. Consider giving the best at the job and obtain supreme outputs. You are financially strong and your health is also good.

Keep the love affair free from tremors and indulge in activities that you both love. Professionally, you’ll be good. Financial prosperity permits smart investment decisions. Health may also be in good shape.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

Consider ways to augment your love affair. Despite minor ego-related issues, you will see good opportunities to express your love. Spend more time together and avoid discussions that may hurt the relationship. Be romantic as your partner [refers to that. Married females may develop issues with the family of the spouse and it is important to discuss this with the husband. Some females will go back to the ex-lover but this can create a ruckus in the current love affair.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

Be careful at work as a senior will try to show down your performance. Minor allegations will come up against you and you need to overcome this with confidence. Healthcare, IT, and automobile professionals will see opportunities abroad while students applying at foreign universities can also expect positive news. Some businessmen will face issues in the partnership but this will not impact the inflow of wealth today. You may also consider launching new concepts that will have a good future.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will permit you to meet your demands. You may repair the house and can also consider buying a new vehicle. This is also a good time for investment and you can consider property and the share market as good options. Consider donating money to charity. Some females will plan a vacation abroad with friends or family as their financial status permits that.

Aries Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will be there but you can expect minor ailments. Those who have chest or liver-related issues will need medical attention. While today is good to hit a gym for better health, you should not carry heavy weight as this can be disastrous. Some people may develop pain at joints or headaches which may not be serious. The oral health issue is another major concern of the day.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)