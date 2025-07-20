This zodiac sign will undergo an 'astonishing shift' this week, says a tarot expert

In life, significant changes do not always come with loud warnings. Sometimes, they arrive quietly, asking us to grow, release, and trust the unknown. This week, Aries natives are in for one such powerful shift. According to tarot card reader Neeraj Dhankher, this could be a transformative time that opens the door to something much more meaningful. This zodiac sign will undergo an 'astonishing shift' this week(Freepik)

The tarot card drawn for Aries is the Death card. Despite its name, this card is not about physical death but symbolic endings and fresh beginnings. It represents deep change that clears away what no longer serves you, making space for something better.

Aries Tarot This Week

“There is an astonishing shift,” says Neeraj Dhankher. “The shift that is clearing the way for your next chapter must not be resisted. That is the fine fibre tracing the road of your evolution. Old ways, habits, or even certain people may be slowly slipping away to make room for what is better aligned with your journey.”

He adds that the best thing Aries can do right now is embrace change with an open heart, even if it feels uncertain or uncomfortable.

“Change is not the end; it is your new beginning,” he says. His lucky tip for the week? “Let go of whatever feels outdated.”

Aries Love Horoscope

In matters of love, Aries may also feel the winds of transformation. This is a good time to look at your relationships with fresh eyes and soften any hard perspectives.

“Give your love life a fresh perspective,” says Dhankher. “Sometimes, a slight shift in perspective can bring about complete peace and happiness. If you are in a relationship, set aside fixed ideas and try to see your partner through new eyes. If you are single, consider giving someone a second chance or trying a different approach to dating.”

This week invites Aries to welcome new energy, whether in your personal habits, mindset, or relationships. As Dhankher explains, “New energy flows through new understanding. In other words, healing comes with a change in thought.”