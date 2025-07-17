Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
This zodiac sign may receive the finest gifts from something unexpected, predicts a tarot reader

ByKanakanjali Roy
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 03:55 pm IST

According to tarot expert Neeraj Dhankher, this is a time to trust the unknown and embrace change, even if it does not arrive in the form you expect.

The Universe may have a surprise in store for Taurus. Whether you are hoping for a fresh start or simply looking to feel more grounded, this tarot reading offers powerful guidance. According to tarot expert Neeraj Dhankher, this is a time to trust the unknown and embrace change, even if it does not arrive in the form you expect.

This zodiac sign may receive the finest gifts from something unexpected(Freepik)
This zodiac sign may receive the finest gifts from something unexpected(Freepik)

The Fool tarot card predicts that the Taurus zodiac sign may soon receive the finest gifts from something unexpected. While the unknown can feel uncomfortable, it also brings opportunities for growth and new beginnings.

ALSO READ: Mercury Retrograde in Leo 2025: What each zodiac sign needs to rethink during this cosmic shift

Taurus Tarot Reading

This is not the time to let fear hold you back. The Fool encourages you to keep your heart open and your spirit light. You may not have all the answers right now, but that is okay. “The unexpected may feel painful, but it also brings forth the finest gifts,” Dhankher explains. “You stand on the cusp of new horizons; let not fear imprison you.” His advice is to trust the journey and say yes to the unknown.

Taurus Love Horoscope

Love is not something to control; it is something to nurture. If you are in a relationship, show kindness and patience rather than trying to fix or rush anything. If you are single, take your time. “Love blooms in confidence, with a steady pace,” says Dhankher. Let your calm and loving energy guide you. Trust that everything will unfold in perfect time.

Taurus Career Horoscope

In your professional life, it is time for reflection rather than action. Instead of making any big moves, use the time to pause and plan. “Being calm-minded ensures that you think clearly and act wisely,” Neeraj advises. Financially, this is a good time to review your spending habits and set future goals. A little careful planning now can lead to long-term stability and success.

ALSO READ: The Page of Swords guides this zodiac sign to stay curious and not judge too fast

Overall, this is a powerful time for Taurus to welcome what life brings without fear. The Fool card reminds you that every significant change starts with a small leap of faith. 

Follow Us On