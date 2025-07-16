Your Egyptian zodiac sign and what it says about you

Most of us know about Western zodiac signs like Aries, Virgo, Scorpio or Pisces. However, very few people know that ancient Egyptians had their own system of astrology, too. Like Western astrology has 12 signs, the Egyptian zodiac system also has 12 signs. Each one is connected to specific dates in the year and is named after an Egyptian god (except for one). Egyptian zodiac sign and what it says about you(Freepik)

Egyptian astrology is a fascinating way to learn more about yourself, and it reflects the personality traits of the deities they are named after. Priests in ancient Egypt carefully observed the stars and planets, trying to understand how these heavenly bodies affected life on Earth. The Egyptian calendar was similar to the one we use today, making this system even more interesting.

Here’s a look at each Egyptian zodiac sign and what it means:

The Nile (Jan 1–7, June 19–28, Sept 1–7, Nov 18–26)

The Nile represents life and peace. People born under this sign are logical, calm, and practical. They dislike conflict and always try to keep the peace. They are good at observing situations and following their intuition. They love to help others feel safe and comfortable, and often act as peacemakers in their circles.

Amun-Ra (Jan 8–21, Feb 1–11)

Amun-Ra is the king of the gods. People with this sign are confident, optimistic, and natural leaders. They like to be in control and make thoughtful decisions. They inspire others with their strong presence and are usually the ones everyone looks up to.

Mut (Jan 22–31, Sept 8–22)

Mut is the mother figure in Egyptian mythology. Those born under this sign are caring, loyal, and protective. They are goal-oriented and make loving parents and friends. They always put family and loved ones first, and people feel safe around them.

Geb (Feb 12–29, Aug 20–31)

Geb, the god of the Earth, makes these individuals sensitive and open. They are reliable and emotional, often attracting others with their warmth. They feel deeply connected to nature and usually find comfort in spending time outdoors.

Osiris (Mar 1–10, Nov 27–Dec 18)

People born under Osiris are strong, independent, and determined. They are natural leaders who rarely let anything stop them from achieving their goals. They love new adventures and always bounce back stronger after challenges.

Isis (Mar 11–31, Oct 18–29, Dec 19–31)

Those born under Isis are honest, friendly, and romantic. They enjoy working in teams and usually have a great sense of humor. They easily win people’s hearts and can light up any room with their energy.

Thoth (Apr 1–19, Nov 8–17)

Thoth, the god of wisdom, inspires curiosity and a love for learning. People born under this zodiac sign are wise, creative, and always looking to improve themselves. They enjoy sharing knowledge and are often the go-to person for good advice.

Horus (Apr 20–May 7, Aug 12–19)

Horus people are brave, ambitious, and optimistic. They are great at motivating others and often take on leadership roles. They never shy away from a challenge and love to set big goals for themselves.

Anubis (May 8–27, June 29–July 13)

Anubis individuals are confident, creative, and love working alone. They are hardworking and enjoy exploring new ideas. They value their personal space and often need quiet time to recharge.

Seth (May 28–June 18, Sept 28–Oct 2)

Those with Seth as their sign are bold and love challenges. They enjoy attention and are great communicators. They get bored easily and always look for something exciting and new to do.

Bastet (July 14–28, Sept 23–27, Oct 3–17)

Bastet people value balance and peace. They are charming, affectionate, and guided strongly by their intuition. They love beauty and comfort and often have a soothing presence that calms everyone around them.

Sekhmet (July 29–Aug 11, Oct 30–Nov 7)

Sekhmet individuals have two sides: disciplined and free-spirited. They are perfectionists and care deeply about fairness and justice. They can be both fierce and kind, making them strong protectors of their loved ones.

Disclaimer: Readers should note that astrology is a belief system, not science. This article is for general information purposes only.