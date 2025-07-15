Saturn goes retrograde from July 13 to November 27, 2025, and it will shake things up for all of us. This period is about slowing down, looking within, and fixing what is not working. It starts in Aries and moves into Pisces on September 1, allowing us to rethink our goals and build stronger foundations in different parts of life. Here's what this retrograde means for each zodiac sign. Saturn Retrograde 2025: Horoscopes for each zodiac sign (Freepik)

Aries Horoscope

It is time to think about who you really are and how you lead. You might feel pushed to pause impulsive moves and get more grounded in your plans. Do not stress if things slow down; this is your chance to fine-tune your goals and enjoy life more. A few breaks here and there will not ruin your progress. You deserve some fun, too!

ALSO READ: Saturn Retrograde in Pisces 2025: Prepare yourself for this gruelling transit

Taurus Horoscope

You may be turning inward during this retrograde. Old feelings might pop up, but use them as fuel to heal, not to dwell. Focus on routines that truly support you, and let go of outdated habits. Try a spa day, a yoga class, or anything that connects you with your body and mind. Aligning these parts will help you feel stronger and more centred.

Gemini Horoscope

Your friendships and social circles come into focus. It is time to figure out who has your back and who is draining your energy. You may need to step away from some people, and while that can be sad, it will make space for stronger connections. Think of it as a blessing in disguise.

Cancer Horoscope

Your career and reputation take centre stage. You might revisit old projects or work closely with bosses to fix things. Patience is key here. Use this time to show your skills and prove your dedication. A good attitude will help you stand out and prepare for future success.

Leo Horoscope

Your big dreams and travel plans might need a reality check. You will focus more on budget, timing, and practical steps. Even if your fancy vacation plans get delayed, remember you can still make unforgettable memories closer to home.

ALSO READ: The difference between Sade Sati and Shani Mahadasha, as explained by a Vedic astrologer

Virgo Horoscope

Shared finances and deep bonds come up for review. It is time to look at how you share resources and set boundaries. Old control issues might surface, so be honest with yourself and others. Make sure you are following the rules you set for others, too.

Libra Horoscope

Love and close partnerships are under the microscope. This is not necessarily about breaking up but strengthening your bonds. If you are single, you might learn more about standing strong first. If you are thinking about taking things to the next level with someone, do not hold back, as this could be the start of something special.

Scorpio Horoscope

Your daily habits and health routines are in the spotlight. You might feel the urge to tidy up your schedule and space. Focus on creating a routine that feels good without being too strict. Remember that being flexible will not be the end of the world for you.

ALSO READ: 2025 is mirroring 1941: Astrologer says ‘It's not a coincidence, but karma'

Sagittarius Horoscope

Love life, creativity, and fun projects might feel slower now. Use this time to lay strong foundations instead of rushing. Try not to overshare too quickly when dating or starting new friendships. Keep things light first and reveal your deeper side when the time is right.

Capricorn Horoscope

This retrograde asks you to look at your identity and how you see yourself. You might realize some beliefs or roles you took on from others do not fit anymore. Speak up and share your truth, even if it feels uncomfortable. You might help others grow while you become more authentic.

Aquarius Horoscope

Communication and your local community are in focus. It is time to be clear about what you say and how you connect with people around you. If there is gossip or misunderstandings, now is your chance to set the record straight. Being honest will stop the drama from coming back.

Pisces Horoscope

When Saturn moves back into Pisces on September 1, it highlights your spiritual life and boundaries. It is time to make your dreams real and build daily habits that support your inner world. You might also have to deal with old money issues. Taking small, steady steps now will help you feel more secure later.

ALSO READ: Buck Moon: July 2025 Horoscope for each sun sign and how to make the most of its energy

Disclaimer: Readers should note that astrology is a belief system, not science, so predictions may vary. Consult a professional for in-depth predictions. This article is for general information purposes only.