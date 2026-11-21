Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20)
Daily Prediction says,
An unfinished obligation will come back into your day, just as expenses demand more attention. There will be less room for extra commitments, and your wish for a quiet corner will grow as the day goes on. The Moon in Pisces in your twelfth house all day brings spending, tiredness and a desire to be alone. Ordinary demands will feel more draining than usual, even when each one looks manageable by itself. A younger sibling may act against your interests or leave you feeling unsupported. Their involvement will make a family matter harder to put aside. Saturn in Pisces, your twelfth house, is retrograde during the first phase of Sade Sati, bringing an outstanding responsibility into the space you wanted for rest. An early finish will help you recover some breathing room.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
Conversation with your spouse may turn bitter, especially when an everyday concern touches an existing irritation. Mercury in Libra, your seventh house, brings messages and direct exchanges to the centre of your dealings, so a subject left hanging will become difficult to ignore. You will want your position understood, while tiredness will reduce your patience for explaining it. Watch unnecessary spending and the arguments it can carry into the home. A disagreement with your spouse may affect the atmosphere around the rest of the family. Keep your response brief when irritation rises. Quiet companionship will feel more comfortable than a lengthy discussion about everything that has gone wrong.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
An unfinished duty will take up working time, and the day favors bringing an existing task closer to completion. Exchanges with a colleague or business contact will concern what each side expects from the other. You will be conscious of how much attention those conversations require when your energy is already stretched. Work that depends on repeated discussion is likely to feel slower than a task you can handle independently. For students, study involving explanation or a spoken exchange will have a place, although the wish to withdraw will compete with participation. A shorter period devoted to the material already in hand will suit the day's rhythm. There is little appetite for carrying another obligation into the evening, and that feeling will shape your priorities.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
Expenditure will exceed income, making this an uncomfortable day for the household budget. An existing obligation will have a claim on money alongside ordinary spending. The gap between what comes in and what goes out will be the central financial issue, even if individual purchases seem easy to justify. Investment is unfavored today, and an additional commitment would sit awkwardly with the pressure already present. Put nonessential purchases aside for another day. A money discussion with your spouse may feel personal, particularly if each of you has a different view of what counts as necessary. The immediate task will be meeting current needs, with less freedom for optional spending.
Aries Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Expenditure will exceed income, making this an uncomfortable day for the household budget. An existing obligation will have a claim on money alongside ordinary spending. The gap between what comes in and what goes out will be the central financial issue, even if individual purchases seem easy to justify. Investment is unfavored today, and an additional commitment would sit awkwardly with the pressure already present. Put nonessential purchases aside for another day. A money discussion with your spouse may feel personal, particularly if each of you has a different view of what counts as necessary. The immediate task will be meeting current needs, with less freedom for optional spending.
Aries Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Health is less favored today, and tiredness is likely to make a busy schedule harder to manage. You will feel a stronger pull towards privacy once your essential duties are over. Noise and prolonged conversation will have less appeal, while familiar surroundings will feel easier to settle into. Sleep and unfinished concerns will be closely connected in your experience of the day: the more mentally occupied you remain, the harder switching off may feel. An early night is likely to help. By evening, the wish to stop answering demands will be clear, and rest will matter more than keeping every social arrangement alive.
Tip for the Day: Finish essential duties early and leave the evening free for proper rest.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com