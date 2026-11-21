Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Aries Horoscope (freepik)

An unfinished obligation will come back into your day, just as expenses demand more attention. There will be less room for extra commitments, and your wish for a quiet corner will grow as the day goes on. The Moon in Pisces in your twelfth house all day brings spending, tiredness and a desire to be alone. Ordinary demands will feel more draining than usual, even when each one looks manageable by itself. A younger sibling may act against your interests or leave you feeling unsupported. Their involvement will make a family matter harder to put aside. Saturn in Pisces, your twelfth house, is retrograde during the first phase of Sade Sati, bringing an outstanding responsibility into the space you wanted for rest. An early finish will help you recover some breathing room.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

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Conversation with your spouse may turn bitter, especially when an everyday concern touches an existing irritation. Mercury in Libra, your seventh house, brings messages and direct exchanges to the centre of your dealings, so a subject left hanging will become difficult to ignore. You will want your position understood, while tiredness will reduce your patience for explaining it. Watch unnecessary spending and the arguments it can carry into the home. A disagreement with your spouse may affect the atmosphere around the rest of the family. Keep your response brief when irritation rises. Quiet companionship will feel more comfortable than a lengthy discussion about everything that has gone wrong.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

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An unfinished duty will take up working time, and the day favors bringing an existing task closer to completion. Exchanges with a colleague or business contact will concern what each side expects from the other. You will be conscious of how much attention those conversations require when your energy is already stretched. Work that depends on repeated discussion is likely to feel slower than a task you can handle independently. For students, study involving explanation or a spoken exchange will have a place, although the wish to withdraw will compete with participation. A shorter period devoted to the material already in hand will suit the day's rhythm. There is little appetite for carrying another obligation into the evening, and that feeling will shape your priorities.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Expenditure will exceed income, making this an uncomfortable day for the household budget. An existing obligation will have a claim on money alongside ordinary spending. The gap between what comes in and what goes out will be the central financial issue, even if individual purchases seem easy to justify. Investment is unfavored today, and an additional commitment would sit awkwardly with the pressure already present. Put nonessential purchases aside for another day. A money discussion with your spouse may feel personal, particularly if each of you has a different view of what counts as necessary. The immediate task will be meeting current needs, with less freedom for optional spending. Aries Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expenditure will exceed income, making this an uncomfortable day for the household budget. An existing obligation will have a claim on money alongside ordinary spending. The gap between what comes in and what goes out will be the central financial issue, even if individual purchases seem easy to justify. Investment is unfavored today, and an additional commitment would sit awkwardly with the pressure already present. Put nonessential purchases aside for another day. A money discussion with your spouse may feel personal, particularly if each of you has a different view of what counts as necessary. The immediate task will be meeting current needs, with less freedom for optional spending. Aries Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Health is less favored today, and tiredness is likely to make a busy schedule harder to manage. You will feel a stronger pull towards privacy once your essential duties are over. Noise and prolonged conversation will have less appeal, while familiar surroundings will feel easier to settle into. Sleep and unfinished concerns will be closely connected in your experience of the day: the more mentally occupied you remain, the harder switching off may feel. An early night is likely to help. By evening, the wish to stop answering demands will be clear, and rest will matter more than keeping every social arrangement alive.

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Tip for the Day: Finish essential duties early and leave the evening free for proper rest.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)