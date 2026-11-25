Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20)
Daily Prediction says,
Your finances will be average today, even as you feel courageous enough to attempt something out of the ordinary. The gap between enthusiasm and available money will be noticeable when you think about what to take on. Saturn in Pisces in your twelfth house is retrograde during the first phase of Sade Sati, bringing an unfinished obligation into competition with your rest and spending. An early finish will help you feel less burdened. You might make a short journey, and the thought of getting out to deal with something personally will appeal. Watch your rising temper in conversations with your spouse; a heated argument will put the relationship under strain. Your confidence will be useful, though your household will have its own demands on your attention.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship with your spouse will feel tense, and an ordinary exchange may become more emotionally charged than you expect. Venus in Libra in your seventh house brings affection and a wish for comfort, alongside an attraction to spending on pleasure. That desire for closeness will sit beside the day's friction. You will want warmth from your partner, which will make a sharp response feel particularly unwelcome. A discussion about what the two of you want will carry more feeling than its practical subject suggests. Keep your reply brief when the exchange becomes heated. The relationship will occupy your thoughts even while you are busy elsewhere.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
You will feel ready to try a task that usually seems too demanding. The courage is real, although the outcome of an unusually ambitious attempt remains open. At work, the day favors putting that energy into a defined piece of work with a clear stopping point. An unfinished obligation will also claim attention, making the working day feel fuller than the task list first suggests. Students will feel more willing to approach difficult material, especially where getting started has been the obstacle. A short journey connected with an everyday duty is possible. Give the most demanding task a fixed share of your day. Your appetite for effort will be stronger than your appetite for routine conversation.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
Money will remain at an average level, with everyday spending taking up much of your financial attention. The Moon in Taurus in your second house all day brings family talk, food and household purchases to the foreground. You will find yourself thinking about what the family needs and what can wait. A vehicle purchase is one commitment to postpone. The pleasure of buying something comfortable or attractive will also be present, particularly when you are looking for a lift after a difficult exchange. Your available balance will matter more than your initial enthusiasm. An existing expense will remain part of the calculation even while a new possibility catches your eye.
Aries Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Money will remain at an average level, with everyday spending taking up much of your financial attention. The Moon in Taurus in your second house all day brings family talk, food and household purchases to the foreground. You will find yourself thinking about what the family needs and what can wait. A vehicle purchase is one commitment to postpone. The pleasure of buying something comfortable or attractive will also be present, particularly when you are looking for a lift after a difficult exchange. Your available balance will matter more than your initial enthusiasm. An existing expense will remain part of the calculation even while a new possibility catches your eye.
Aries Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your energy will feel brave and outward-looking, but the day calls for care with your health. Rest will have a noticeable place in your thoughts as unfinished duties compete with the wish to stop. Emotional tension at home will also make quiet time more appealing. An early finish will help, particularly after a day spent trying to do more than usual. Keep the evening light and leave room for sleep. You will be more conscious of the difference between feeling determined and feeling properly rested.
Tip for the Day: Finish your main task early and leave the evening free for rest.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com