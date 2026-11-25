Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Aries Horoscope Today

Your finances will be average today, even as you feel courageous enough to attempt something out of the ordinary. The gap between enthusiasm and available money will be noticeable when you think about what to take on. Saturn in Pisces in your twelfth house is retrograde during the first phase of Sade Sati, bringing an unfinished obligation into competition with your rest and spending. An early finish will help you feel less burdened. You might make a short journey, and the thought of getting out to deal with something personally will appeal. Watch your rising temper in conversations with your spouse; a heated argument will put the relationship under strain. Your confidence will be useful, though your household will have its own demands on your attention.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

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Your relationship with your spouse will feel tense, and an ordinary exchange may become more emotionally charged than you expect. Venus in Libra in your seventh house brings affection and a wish for comfort, alongside an attraction to spending on pleasure. That desire for closeness will sit beside the day's friction. You will want warmth from your partner, which will make a sharp response feel particularly unwelcome. A discussion about what the two of you want will carry more feeling than its practical subject suggests. Keep your reply brief when the exchange becomes heated. The relationship will occupy your thoughts even while you are busy elsewhere.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

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You will feel ready to try a task that usually seems too demanding. The courage is real, although the outcome of an unusually ambitious attempt remains open. At work, the day favors putting that energy into a defined piece of work with a clear stopping point. An unfinished obligation will also claim attention, making the working day feel fuller than the task list first suggests. Students will feel more willing to approach difficult material, especially where getting started has been the obstacle. A short journey connected with an everyday duty is possible. Give the most demanding task a fixed share of your day. Your appetite for effort will be stronger than your appetite for routine conversation.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Money will remain at an average level, with everyday spending taking up much of your financial attention. The Moon in Taurus in your second house all day brings family talk, food and household purchases to the foreground. You will find yourself thinking about what the family needs and what can wait. A vehicle purchase is one commitment to postpone. The pleasure of buying something comfortable or attractive will also be present, particularly when you are looking for a lift after a difficult exchange. Your available balance will matter more than your initial enthusiasm. An existing expense will remain part of the calculation even while a new possibility catches your eye. Aries Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Money will remain at an average level, with everyday spending taking up much of your financial attention. The Moon in Taurus in your second house all day brings family talk, food and household purchases to the foreground. You will find yourself thinking about what the family needs and what can wait. A vehicle purchase is one commitment to postpone. The pleasure of buying something comfortable or attractive will also be present, particularly when you are looking for a lift after a difficult exchange. Your available balance will matter more than your initial enthusiasm. An existing expense will remain part of the calculation even while a new possibility catches your eye. Aries Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your energy will feel brave and outward-looking, but the day calls for care with your health. Rest will have a noticeable place in your thoughts as unfinished duties compete with the wish to stop. Emotional tension at home will also make quiet time more appealing. An early finish will help, particularly after a day spent trying to do more than usual. Keep the evening light and leave room for sleep. You will be more conscious of the difference between feeling determined and feeling properly rested.

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Tip for the Day: Finish your main task early and leave the evening free for rest.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)