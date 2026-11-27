Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Aries Horoscope (Canva)

A bold decision will get you working harder today, even though getting started may feel like an effort. Restlessness and laziness will sit side by side, but your confidence will increase once you have something definite to do. The Moon in Gemini in your third house all day supports initiative, calls and short trips, making the first approach easier than you expect. A conversation with a sibling will have a place in the day, and an ordinary errand will give your energy somewhere useful to go. Your confidence will come through most clearly when you stop circling a task and begin it. The day will feel more manageable once your decision has a practical shape.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

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Your relationship with your spouse will remain normal, with familiar conversation keeping the day on an even footing. Mercury in Libra, your seventh house, supports messages and discussions between partners, so everyday arrangements will be easier to put into words. There will be room to explain what has kept you occupied and hear what is happening at home. Children are likely to do better, and a result they have been working toward may come within reach. That prospect will give family conversations a more encouraging tone. Your restless mood will still be present, but it will share space with the reassurance of an ordinary, dependable exchange.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

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Students can achieve their goals easily today, especially when they settle into the work already in front of them. A lesson that seemed demanding will feel more approachable as confidence rises. Children working toward a particular result are also likely to show improvement. At work, your bold decision will bring a stronger willingness to put in effort. The day favors taking ownership of a task and following it through, with calls and direct conversations helping you keep things moving. You will feel more engaged once there is an actual piece of work to tackle. Your pace is likely to improve after the initial reluctance, and the satisfaction will lie in seeing your own effort take shape.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Money is likely to come through hard work today; earnings will depend on what you put into the job. This gives your working hours a clear financial purpose. Saturn in Pisces, your twelfth house, is retrograde during the first phase of Sade Sati, bringing an unfinished obligation into your spending and rest. Something still awaiting completion will occupy your thoughts when you consider what money is available. Watch the unfinished commitment that keeps using up your time and cash. Your financial picture will make more sense once that existing demand is included. The day favors earning through sustained effort and bringing an old responsibility closer to completion. Aries Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Money is likely to come through hard work today; earnings will depend on what you put into the job. This gives your working hours a clear financial purpose. Saturn in Pisces, your twelfth house, is retrograde during the first phase of Sade Sati, bringing an unfinished obligation into your spending and rest. Something still awaiting completion will occupy your thoughts when you consider what money is available. Watch the unfinished commitment that keeps using up your time and cash. Your financial picture will make more sense once that existing demand is included. The day favors earning through sustained effort and bringing an old responsibility closer to completion. Aries Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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You will feel restless and lazy in turns, so your energy may seem out of step with your growing confidence. The wish to move ahead will be strong even when you would prefer to stay seated. Sleep will matter, particularly while an unfinished duty remains on your mind. An early finish is likely to help you feel less weighed down. A short, purposeful outing will suit the day's active side, while a quieter evening will give the tired part of you some room. Your mood will become steadier when the day's effort has a clear stopping point.

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Tip for the Day: Give your bold decision a clear first task, then finish early tonight.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)