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Aries Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: A gentler start may lead to a more confident and balanced evening

Aries Horoscope Today: A slower start may help you regain confidence, manage responsibilities, and enjoy a more balanced evening.

Published on: Oct 25, 2026, 04:00:28 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Daily Prediction says,

Aries Horoscope
Aries Horoscope

Give yourself a gentler start rather than judging the whole day by your initial mood. The Moon begins the day in Pisces in your twelfth house, bringing expenses, tiredness, or a desire for privacy into focus before you feel ready for company. Keep errands close together and leave space between commitments, especially if commuting already takes energy. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your first house, bringing your preferences into clearer focus. You may feel more willing to speak up or choose an activity for yourself. Saturn in Pisces, your twelfth house, is retrograde during the first phase of Sade Sati, a significant longer-term period that calls for limits around rest, spending, and unfinished obligations. Today, give an overdue responsibility a defined time slot rather than allowing it to take over your day. A modest plan may feel more satisfying than an ambitious schedule. If something disappoints you, address that particular inconvenience rather than assuming everything else will follow the same pattern. Allow your confidence to return at its own pace.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

Affection may be easier to enjoy when neither person has to guess what the other needs. If you want a quiet afternoon, say so warmly and suggest when you would enjoy company instead. The evening may make you more expressive, but enthusiasm need not become a demand for an immediate response. Venus in Libra, your seventh house, is retrograde in its own sign, supporting thoughtful reflection on what feels fair and enjoyable in a relationship. Share a familiar meal or revisit a conversation that ended too quickly. Singles may prefer an unhurried exchange to an elaborate outing. Let your interest show without pushing for a definition before either person feels ready.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

Begin with work that benefits from privacy, such as reading a report, sorting reference material, or preparing questions for the coming week. You need not force a lively performance while your attention is still gathering. Jupiter in Cancer, your fourth house, is exalted and may support home study or emotional encouragement, although domestic responsibilities and expenses still require consideration. Set aside a workable study period with your family so interruptions do not repeatedly break your concentration. Students may find a short revision session followed by a proper break more productive than sitting over an open book while distracted. If a colleague requests a discussion, agree on the topic beforehand. Later, you may feel better prepared to explain your priorities without sounding defensive or apologizing for every reasonable preference.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

A slow beginning need not become a day spent feeling dissatisfied with yourself. Have a proper meal, get some daylight, and alternate seated tasks with comfortable movement. If you feel overstimulated, reduce background noise rather than adding another distraction. The evening may bring a stronger desire to be active, but there is no need to squeeze in every postponed chore. Choose something that leaves you feeling settled afterward. Prepare what you need for tomorrow before winding down so bedtime does not become another round of searching and rushing.

Tip for the Day: Leave breathing space between commitments, then choose one enjoyable evening activity.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Aries Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: A gentler start may lead to a more confident and balanced evening
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