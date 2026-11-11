Bhai Dooj 2026 horoscope: What tarot cards predict for sibling relationships across all 12 zodiac signs

Bhai Dooj is the celebration of the special bond between brothers and sisters, a relationship filled with love, care, childhood memories, occasional arguments and unconditional support. But how will this bond evolve in 2026? Will siblings grow closer, resolve old misunderstandings or experience differences in their relationships?

Bhai Dooj 2026 horoscope: What tarot cards predict for sibling relationships for all 12 zodiac signs (Pinterest)

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Let's find out what the tarot cards reveal about the bonds between siblings, including brothers, sisters and cousins, for every zodiac sign in 2026, says tarot reader and crystal healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

Aries: Five of Swords and Death

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Aries siblings may experience differences of opinion, ego clashes or unresolved arguments in 2026. There could be situations in which both siblings feel they are right, making it difficult to reach a common understanding. However, the Death card indicates a major transformation in their bond. Old grudges may finally be released, and siblings may decide to leave past conflicts behind. Those who have experienced distance may get an opportunity to rebuild their relationship.

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{{^usCountry}} Message: Let go of ego and past arguments. Your bond is more important than winning a disagreement. Taurus: Knight of Cups and Two of Wands {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Message: Let go of ego and past arguments. Your bond is more important than winning a disagreement. Taurus: Knight of Cups and Two of Wands {{/usCountry}}

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Taurus siblings may experience a warmer and more emotionally supportive relationship in 2026. There could be greater efforts to express affection, spend quality time together and make plans for the future. Some siblings may plan trips, family outings or celebrations together. If there has been emotional distance, one sibling may take the initiative to reconnect and improve the relationship.

Message: A little affection, understanding and effort can bring siblings closer than ever.

Gemini: Nine of Cups and The Hierophant

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Gemini siblings may enjoy a happy and harmonious relationship in 2026. The cards indicate mutual respect, emotional satisfaction and strong family values. Brothers and sisters may come together for family celebrations, important occasions and traditional gatherings. One sibling may also become a source of guidance and support for the other. Their bond could become more mature and meaningful.

Message: Celebrate your differences, respect each other's opinions and cherish the happiness you share.

Cancer: Nine of Swords and The Lovers

Cancer siblings may experience emotional misunderstandings or periods of overthinking in 2026. One sibling may feel neglected, misunderstood or worried about the changing dynamics of the relationship. However, The Lovers card indicates that love and emotional attachment remain strong. Honest conversations and reassurance can help resolve misunderstandings. It is important not to assume the worst about each other's intentions.

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Message: Never let silence and overthinking create distance between hearts that genuinely care for each other.

Leo: Two of Pentacles and The World

Leo siblings may have busy schedules and different responsibilities in 2026, which could make it difficult to spend as much time together as they would like. One sibling may be occupied with work, studies or personal commitments. Despite physical distance or busy routines, The World indicates a strong connection and the ability to maintain the relationship. Family gatherings or special occasions may bring everyone together.

Message: Even when life takes you in different directions, make time for the people who have shared your journey since childhood.

Virgo: Knight of Swords and Five of Wands

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Virgo siblings may experience arguments, competitiveness and differences of opinion in 2026. Small disagreements could turn into bigger conflicts if neither sibling is willing to listen. There may also be some sibling rivalry or comparisons within the family. However, these challenges can be managed through patience and mature communication. Avoid bringing up old issues during new arguments.

Message: You don't always have to agree with each other. Respect and understanding are what keep sibling relationships strong.

Libra: Eight of Pentacles and The Empress

Libra siblings may put more effort into nurturing their relationship in 2026. The Empress indicates affection, care, protection and emotional warmth. One sibling may become particularly supportive, offering guidance and helping the other through difficult situations. There could also be more family time, celebrations and efforts to create beautiful memories together. Their bond may grow stronger through consistent love and attention.

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Message: Sibling relationships flourish when love is expressed through small, thoughtful actions.

Scorpio: The Devil and Six of Cups

Scorpio siblings may revisit childhood memories, past misunderstandings or unresolved family issues in 2026. There could be emotional attachments, possessiveness or jealousy that affect their bond. Some may struggle to move past old arguments, while others may reconnect after a period of distance. The Six of Cups reminds siblings of the beautiful memories and shared experiences that connect them.

Message: Don't allow old grudges or childhood rivalries to overshadow the love you share today.

Sagittarius: Eight of Wands and King of Swords

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Sagittarius siblings may experience more communication and interaction in 2026. Conversations, messages, phone calls and plans to meet could increase. One sibling may take on the role of a practical adviser, offering guidance during an important decision. However, the King of Swords also suggests that conversations may sometimes become too direct or serious. Balancing honesty with sensitivity will help maintain harmony.

Message: Be honest with your siblings, but remember that the way you communicate matters just as much as what you say.

Capricorn: Strength and Ace of Swords

Capricorn siblings may develop a stronger and more mature bond in 2026. If there have been misunderstandings or unresolved issues, this could be the year they finally find the courage to discuss them openly. One sibling may stand firmly beside the other during a difficult phase. The cards indicate patience, emotional strength and honest communication as the foundations of their relationship.

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Message: A strong sibling bond is not about never having problems; it is about standing together when problems arise.

Aquarius: Page of Wands and Ace of Wands

Aquarius siblings may bring fresh energy and excitement into their relationship in 2026. They may enjoy spending time together, trying new activities, travelling, or planning something adventurous. There could be more laughter, playful conversations and spontaneous outings. Siblings who have grown apart may find new reasons to reconnect and create memories together.

Message: Never lose the playful side of your sibling relationship. Sometimes, laughter is the best way to reconnect.

Pisces: Justice and Page of Swords

Pisces siblings may need to work on honesty, fairness and clear communication in 2026. There could be misunderstandings or conversations about responsibilities and expectations. One sibling may feel that the relationship is unequal or that they are making more effort than the other. The cards advise listening to each other's perspectives instead of making assumptions. Clearing the air can help restore balance.

Message: A healthy sibling relationship requires honesty, fairness, and a willingness to understand each other's perspectives.