Capricorn Daily Horoscope for December 24: Good news is foreseen

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is going to be a wonderful day. Your excellent financial condition may allow you to plan major expenditures. Good news is foreseen on the family front. You may think about making some exciting plans with loved ones. The positive energy flowing in you may boost the enjoyment and allow you to accept the people the way they are.

You may know about some great property deals, you should think about investing in the property market as stars are favouring you. Going on a long or short trip may rejuvenate you. Some may throw surprise parties for the partner or spouse or plan romantic trips. Everything seems in sync, but you need to be cautious on the professional front.

What lies further? Read ahead!

Capricorn Finance Today

Those who have been planning to save money for a long time may make it possible now. Some expenses are foreseen. You may buy your own home or an expensive home appliance to make your spouse happy.

Capricorn Family Today

You may take some extra responsibilities on the domestic front. Someone in your family may be inspired by you and ask for guidance on the career front. Things go smoothly on the family front.

Capricorn Career Today

Stars are not in your favour on the professional front. You have a lot to do at the office, but you may find it hard to manage the time and complete all pending tasks today.

Capricorn Health Today

This is a good day on the health front. Those who have been feeling under the weather or suffering from a major health issue can take a sigh of relief now. Avoid spice or junk food to keep fit and healthy.

Capricorn Love Life Today

This is an awesome time to indulge in exciting activities with your spouse or lover. Some may have a fun-filled evening or go out for dinner with a partner. Those who are single may get attracted to someone.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

