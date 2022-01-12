Capricorn Daily Horoscope for January 12: Communication is key

Capricorn (Dec 21 - Jan 20)

Capricorn, you are an old soul. You carry great wisdom and an interesting way to live your life. You take your work seriously and are good with money matters. You are a reliable partner who loves to take care of things. You need to increase an exchange of emotions. Communication is needed as we all are social animals. Life is greater than financial aims

Capricorn Finance today

You simply can’t have placed all of your eggs in a single basket. You shall use your ingenious aspect nowadays and contemplate what all properties are bringing you is the preferred benefit or no longer. Discard the assets or investments which have been Capricorn futile in the past.

Capricorn Family today

Your family is having some doubts relating to your lifestyle. Your day out with them today may clear all their doubts. Today you and your family will understand the importance of communication in the family and how it can help restore the relations. Fewer cousins may join you too.

Capricorn Career today

It is better to stay away from phones at the workplace, you may get targeted for behavioral issues in the office. Businessmen may experience betrayal from clients or on spot denial of deal acceptance. It is better to not get into any work-related communication today until it's really urgent.

Capricorn Health today

You are likely to have minor health issues today. Headache and backache can stay all day long. Some of you may feel nauseous and do not want to go to work. It is better if you stay at home today and take good care of your health. Also, a few of you can be seen taking care of your elder sibling or someone elder in home.

Capricorn Love life today

Capricorns are always expressive in terms of love but their love is difficult to understand. If you are having someone who understands your feelings, you are going to have an amazing date tonight. Possibilities are there that you get a surprise from a loved one too. Single Capricorns can expect good company too.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Bottle Green

