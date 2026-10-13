Delhi protest LIVE: SC, Delhi HC to hear protesters' pleas; CJP's 24-hour ultimatum to police ends today
Delhi protest LIVE: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi might host INDIA bloc MPs and student activists for a high-tea at his residence on Tuesday, with the opposition expected to address a joint press conference in the afternoon.
- 18 Mins ago‘Why is govt scared of people exercising democratic rights?’ says CJP
- 29 Mins ago‘Request the SC to step in and move the protest site from here,’ says Khan Market Traders Association president
- 33 Mins agoSC to hear two separate pleas over protests in Capital
- 1 Hr agoSecurity measures remain in parts of Central Delhi
- 1 Hr 8 Mins agoCJP's 24-hour ultimatum to Delhi Police over protest date ends today
- 1 Hr 10 Mins agoTraffic curbs still in place owing to ‘law and order situation’, says Delhi traffic police
- 1 Hr 14 Mins agoMetro stations open today
- 1 Hr 37 Mins agoRahul Gandhi to host Opposition leaders, civil society members, student activists for high tea, says report
Delhi protest LIVE: The Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court are set to hear pleas in connection to the protests in Delhi and the alleged closure of Jantar Mantar as a protest site in the Capital. This comes amid a row over the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in the country, which has led to Opposition leaders and activists seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar....Read More
Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi might host INDIA bloc MPs and student activists for a high-tea at his residence on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. The Opposition is expected to hold a joint press conference over the CEC row in the afternoon.
CJP's ultimatum to Delhi Police
The Cockroach Janata Party's 24-hour ultimatum to the Delhi Police over a protest date will end on Tuesday. The outfit co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka had given the cops 24 hours to provide a date for holding a protest at Jantar Mantar, warning that the party would announce its next course of action if no response came within the deadline. Ranka and fellow co-convener Saurav Dass entered the Parliament Street police station to press for a date.
“Jantar Mantar is the designated protest site and we are here to seek dates on which we can carry out our protest,” Ranka said. “Where should I carry out our protest? They should tell us in the next 24 hours how we can proceed with the protest. Otherwise, we will give our next call,” he added.
Oppn files SC petition after ‘March for Democracy’
On Monday, the INDIA bloc MPs undertook the “March for Democracy”, led by Rahul Gandhi. While the march was stopped on the Bhagwan Das Road, Gandhi and other Opposition MPs reached the Supreme Court, where their legal team completed formalities for a petition against the Election Commission.
This came after Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge had on Monday sought a meeting with CJI Surya Kant to raise allegations of “vote chori”. Rahul Gandhi is the lead petitioner in the plea against Election Commission. Other petitioners include Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, RJD Tejashwi Yadav, TMC's Saugata Roy, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, JMM's Mahua Majhi, CPM's MA Baby, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, CPI's D Raja and IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer.
The petition seeks to raise discrepancies of voter deletions during SIR and requires the Supreme Court to summon all records concerning the decisions taken by the ECI and conduct an independent probe. It will likely be heard on Tuesday.
Why is the Election Commission in the centre of a row?
The protests in the Capital by opposition leaders and activists come amid growing criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR of electoral rolls. The controversy gained momentum after reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders, some of which they reportedly said were issued without their knowledge.
However, the poll body has maintained that the three-member poll panel took all decisions, including those related to the SIR, unanimously.
Delhi protest LIVE: ‘Why is govt scared of people exercising democratic rights?’ says CJP
Delhi protest LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party in a post on X on Tuesday said, “CJP leaders visited Parliament Street Police Station to demand a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. In no time, the Modi Govt denotified it as a designated protest site!” They further questioned, “Why is the Govt so scared of people exercising their democratic rights?”
Delhi protest LIVE: ‘Request the SC to step in and move the protest site from here,’ says Khan Market Traders Association president
Delhi protest LIVE: Khan Market Traders Association president Sanjeev Mehra on Tuesday claimed business in the last few days had “taken a hit” owing to protests. “The police have set up a perimeter to stop the protestors, which starts 1 Km before our market...” Mehra told ANI news agency.
“The market is open, but there are no customers and the business is completely at a standstill. We are only able to do about 10% to 20% of our business...” Mehra said, highlighting that the festive season had begun. “I request the Supreme Court to step in and move the protest site from here and take it to Delhi border... It should be ensured that there are no protests at Jantar Mantar or in New Delhi area from now on...” ANI cited him as saying.
Delhi protest LIVE: SC to hear two separate pleas over protests in Capital
Delhi protest LIVE: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear two separate pleas — one filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the other mentioned by Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan. The pleas concern disturbances caused to lawyers and courts during the October 10 and 11 protests in Delhi and allegations of certain people freely attacking lawyers, young persons and other protesters, ANI news agency reported.
A bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana had earlier said it would not permit any impediment to the functioning of courts or the movement of lawyers.
Delhi protest LIVE: Security measures remain in parts of Central Delhi
Delhi protest LIVE: Security measures remained tightened in parts of Central Delhi on Tuesday, with barricades in place in some areas. Security personnel also remain deployed, according to visuals by PTI news agency.
Delhi protest LIVE: CJP's 24-hour ultimatum to Delhi Police over protest date ends today
Delhi protest LIVE: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka had on Monday given the Delhi Police 24 hours to provide a date for holding a protest at Jantar Mantar, warning that the party would announce its next course of action if no response came within the deadline.
Ranka and fellow co-convener Saurav Dass entered the Parliament Street police station to press for a date. “Jantar Mantar is the designated protest site and we are here to seek dates on which we can carry out our protest,” Ranka said.
“Where should I carry out our protest? They should tell us in the next 24 hours how we can proceed with the protest. Otherwise, we will give our next call,” he added.
Delhi protest LIVE: Traffic curbs still in place owing to ‘law and order situation’, says Delhi traffic police
Delhi protest LIVE: The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said vehicle movement may be impacted at various locations across the Capital “in view of the law and order situation.”
“Dynamic diversions and restrictions may be implemented depending on ground conditions,” the traffic police said in a post on X. The traffic police further requested motorists to avoid “non-essential travel through affected areas, follow diversion signs and directions of traffic personnel and cooperate” with the cops “to ensure smooth traffic movement.”
Delhi protest LIVE: Metro stations open today
Delhi protest LIVE: All metro stations in the Delhi network will remain open today. According to a service update by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on X on Monday, entry and exit gates of all metro stations had been opened.
The interchange facilities at all stations was also available.
Delhi protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to host Opposition leaders, civil society members, student activists for high tea, says report
Delhi protest LIVE: Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has invited INDIA bloc MPs, civil society members and student organisations for a high tea at his residence on Tuesday, PTI news agency reported citing sources.
The INDIA bloc MPs are expected to hold a joint press conference in the afternoon, followed by tea at the Congress MP's residence.