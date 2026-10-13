Delhi protest LIVE: SC, Delhi HC to hear protesters' pleas; CJP's 24-hour ultimatum to police ends today

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Delhi protest LIVE: The protests in the Capital by opposition leaders and activists come amid growing criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR of electoral rolls.

Delhi protest LIVE: The Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court are set to hear pleas in connection to the protests in Delhi and the alleged closure of Jantar Mantar as a protest site in the Capital. This comes amid a row over the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in the country, which has led to Opposition leaders and activists seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi might host INDIA bloc MPs and student activists for a high-tea at his residence on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. The Opposition is expected to hold a joint press conference over the CEC row in the afternoon. CJP's ultimatum to Delhi Police The Cockroach Janata Party's 24-hour ultimatum to the Delhi Police over a protest date will end on Tuesday. The outfit co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka had given the cops 24 hours to provide a date for holding a protest at Jantar Mantar, warning that the party would announce its next course of action if no response came within the deadline. Ranka and fellow co-convener Saurav Dass entered the Parliament Street police station to press for a date. “Jantar Mantar is the designated protest site and we are here to seek dates on which we can carry out our protest,” Ranka said. “Where should I carry out our protest? They should tell us in the next 24 hours how we can proceed with the protest. Otherwise, we will give our next call,” he added. Oppn files SC petition after ‘March for Democracy’ On Monday, the INDIA bloc MPs undertook the “March for Democracy”, led by Rahul Gandhi. While the march was stopped on the Bhagwan Das Road, Gandhi and other Opposition MPs reached the Supreme Court, where their legal team completed formalities for a petition against the Election Commission. This came after Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge had on Monday sought a meeting with CJI Surya Kant to raise allegations of “vote chori”. Rahul Gandhi is the lead petitioner in the plea against Election Commission. Other petitioners include Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, RJD Tejashwi Yadav, TMC's Saugata Roy, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, JMM's Mahua Majhi, CPM's MA Baby, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, CPI's D Raja and IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer. The petition seeks to raise discrepancies of voter deletions during SIR and requires the Supreme Court to summon all records concerning the decisions taken by the ECI and conduct an independent probe. It will likely be heard on Tuesday. Why is the Election Commission in the centre of a row? The protests in the Capital by opposition leaders and activists come amid growing criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR of electoral rolls. The controversy gained momentum after reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders, some of which they reportedly said were issued without their knowledge. However, the poll body has maintained that the three-member poll panel took all decisions, including those related to the SIR, unanimously. ...Read More

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi might host INDIA bloc MPs and student activists for a high-tea at his residence on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. The Opposition is expected to hold a joint press conference over the CEC row in the afternoon. CJP's ultimatum to Delhi Police The Cockroach Janata Party's 24-hour ultimatum to the Delhi Police over a protest date will end on Tuesday. The outfit co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka had given the cops 24 hours to provide a date for holding a protest at Jantar Mantar, warning that the party would announce its next course of action if no response came within the deadline. Ranka and fellow co-convener Saurav Dass entered the Parliament Street police station to press for a date. “Jantar Mantar is the designated protest site and we are here to seek dates on which we can carry out our protest,” Ranka said. “Where should I carry out our protest? They should tell us in the next 24 hours how we can proceed with the protest. Otherwise, we will give our next call,” he added. Oppn files SC petition after ‘March for Democracy’ On Monday, the INDIA bloc MPs undertook the “March for Democracy”, led by Rahul Gandhi. While the march was stopped on the Bhagwan Das Road, Gandhi and other Opposition MPs reached the Supreme Court, where their legal team completed formalities for a petition against the Election Commission. This came after Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge had on Monday sought a meeting with CJI Surya Kant to raise allegations of “vote chori”. Rahul Gandhi is the lead petitioner in the plea against Election Commission. Other petitioners include Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, RJD Tejashwi Yadav, TMC's Saugata Roy, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, JMM's Mahua Majhi, CPM's MA Baby, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, CPI's D Raja and IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer. The petition seeks to raise discrepancies of voter deletions during SIR and requires the Supreme Court to summon all records concerning the decisions taken by the ECI and conduct an independent probe. It will likely be heard on Tuesday. Why is the Election Commission in the centre of a row? The protests in the Capital by opposition leaders and activists come amid growing criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR of electoral rolls. The controversy gained momentum after reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders, some of which they reportedly said were issued without their knowledge. However, the poll body has maintained that the three-member poll panel took all decisions, including those related to the SIR, unanimously.