Capricorn Daily Horoscope for January 17: Relive the lost passion

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Things will work in your favor. Today is for bringing back the old talents that have been pushed back because of your workload and daily routine. Your nature makes it easier to deal with your problems. For pregnant mothers it is a good time. You are very loyal and few of the people that found love in friendship. Children will be more dependent on female Capricorn. You should not feel guilty about being secure or comfortable. You should start loving yourself and increase your self-esteem. It may make you feel better. Your family members will be more dependent on you for their problems. There are high chances that you meet your partner at a family gathering. You should analyze and buy property and assets. Understanding and patience should be the skills you need the most today.

Capricorn Finance Today

You will get to travel related to work. You will see growth in your career and increase in your salary. You will do better than your own expectations.

Capricorn Family Today

You will get the support of your family and friends. You might face some issues with your family, but things will fall back to places soon. Do not indulge into any heated arguments with your family.

Capricorn Career Today

There will be a growth in career, and you may have got some economic benefit too. Your salary will increase. You should not get distracted due to your personal issues and continue to work on your goals.

Capricorn Health Today

Today would be average for you. You should stay careful, or you can develop some serious problems related to health. It is advised to modify your lifestyle to avoid any potential diseases.

Capricorn Love Life Today

There can be some issues in the relationship, but your nature will keep your issues in control. Avoid arguments and harsh comments for.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026