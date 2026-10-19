Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Heavy security outside actor's house; 15 police teams formed to trace accused

Shortly after the incident, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang – Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu – claimed responsibility for the attack.

‘No form of threat will be tolerated’: Eknath Shinde meets Shroff

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde met Shroff following the incident, with images showing the Bollywood actor in bandages at his residence. After the meeting, Shinde said no form of threat will be tolerated in Mumbai.

He further assured Shroff and his family members that the Maharashtra administration stands firm in its support. While saying the incident was “condemnable”, Shinde added, “I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass.”

“Both he and his mother are quite shaken. I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures. No form of threat will be tolerated,” ANI news agency cited the Maharashtra deputy CM as saying.