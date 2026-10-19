Mika Singh says firing at Tiger Shroff raises serious concerns for Mumbaikars' safety; urges government action
Shots were fired at Tiger Shroff on October 18, leaving his driver and a bystander injured. Singer Mika Singh wished him a speedy recovery.
Shots were fired by three unidentified men at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. While the actor did not sustain any bullet injuries, his driver and a bystander were injured in the scuffle. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s associate, Anil Pandit, has since claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post, linking it to his association with Salman Khan. Singer Mika Singh wished Tiger a speedy recovery and urged the government to take action and accountability.
(Also Read: Lawrence Bishnoi gang's Bollywood hit-list: Enmity with Salman Khan to firing on Tiger Shroff, threats to Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma)
Mika Singh on firing at Tiger Shroff
Mika posted a video on his Instagram in which he discussed the firing at Tiger in Mumbai. He recalled coming to the city in the early 2000s and believing it was the safest in the world. “To have this happen to Tiger, especially during the festive season, I believe the government should take strict action. What happened to Tiger today can happen to anyone tomorrow,” he said in the video.
Deep Dive
He wrote in his caption, “Mumbai has always been known as one of the safest cities in India, where people—especially women—have felt confident walking, working, and travelling even late at night. But after the incident involving Tiger Shroff, it raises serious concerns about our safety. No one should have to live in fear on the streets of our own city.”
“I sincerely request the government and the concerned authorities to take this matter seriously and ensure the safety of every citizen. We need stronger action and accountability so that Mumbai continues to be a city where everyone feels safe, day or night,” further read Mika’s caption, adding, “Wishing Tiger Shroff a speedy recovery.”
Lawrence Bishnoi associate claims responsibility, arrests made
Bishnoi’s associates Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu have reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on Tiger in a social media post. “We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly,” read their post in Hindi, adding, “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”
Three suspects were detained at the Kota railway station on Monday morning while travelling on a train from Mumbai to Delhi. The case has now been handed over to the Mumbai police. Kota SP Tejaswani Gautam told ANI, “Based on preliminary questioning, one of the accused is a Rapido rider. Further detailed interrogation will provide more clarity. The other two, one of whom is a minor and the other, Rehan, work as labourers in Sonipat. Preliminary questioning revealed that they intended to travel to Delhi by this train and then escape to Nepal from there.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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