Tiger Shroff firing sparks outrage: Bollywood reacts as Vidyut Jammwal questions security, Ram Gopal Varma calls it never-before-seen phenomenon

A firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has shaken the industry and beyond. The firing took place around 7 pm on Sunday in Mumbai, when the Bollywood actor was leaving a football club. A video of the incident showed the attackers shooting at his car from close range. While the actor escaped unhurt, his driver and a bystander sustained injuries. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later said Tiger had suffered gunpowder burns on his right hand. Tiger Shroff firing leaves Bollywood shaken: Vidyut Jammwal questions security, celebs demand strict action. (PTI) Police registered a case under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. The attack has sparked concern across the film industry, with several actors and filmmakers calling for strict action and raising questions about the safety of public figures. Vidyut Jammwal urged the Mumbai Police to ensure such an incident does not happen again, while filmmaker Rahul Dholakia questioned the law and order situation, asking who would be held accountable for criminals threatening Bollywood and opening fire on the streets. Vidyut Jammwal urges police to prevent another attack Vidyut Jammwal took to Instagram on Monday to express his concern over the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. Calling Tiger "the most fearless person" he knows, the actor questioned the security arrangements and urged the Mumbai Police to ensure such an incident never happens again. “I would like to tell the Mumbai Police: you have provided him with security, but this must never happen again. If a lapse like this occurs, then you are the ones at fault,” he said.

Deep Dive What happened in the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff? Have suspects been arrested in the Tiger Shroff firing case, and is a gang link confirmed? Why did Vidyut Jammwal question Tiger Shroff’s security?

Vidyut also wondered why the fans present at the scene had not chased the attackers. He ended the video with a heartfelt message for Tiger, speaking about their friendship and shared love for the Bajrang Baan. “Tiger, my friend, we both share a favourite, the Bajrang Baan. Just keep listening to it. Whenever I feel truly alone, I listen to the Bajrang Baan. I know you listen to it too. I love you, brother.”

Bollywood reacts Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia questioned the state of law and order after the firing incident, asking why criminals continued to threaten people and target innocents. Expressing his anger on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “The ones who are harmless are sent to jail - the ones who are criminals are shooting innocents on the street! A gangster who is in Jail openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will -and we just allow fear to spread! Who is answerable??”

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan also expressed concern over the attack, saying he trusted the Maharashtra Police to investigate the case and punish those responsible. Speaking to the media, he said, “It is very sad. It is a matter of great concern and a matter for investigation. We have full faith in the Maharashtra Police. An investigation will take place, and those found guilty will receive the harshest possible punishment.” Describing Tiger as “a very innocent person”, Ravi added, “I pray to Mahadev and Mata Rani to protect him.” Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi said the shooting had left the film industry shocked, especially since he believed neither Tiger nor his father, Jackie Shroff, had been involved in any controversy that could explain the attack. Speaking to Times Now, he said, "Jackie is an old friend of mine, and we have worked together. He is a very non-controversial, happy go lucky person and so is his son. So, this is very shocking for the film industry because that man has not been involved in anything as such," he said.

In this image received on Oct. 19, 2026, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, right, during a meeting with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff after unidentified assailants allegedly attacked the actor's vehicle on Oct. 18, in Mumbai. (DCM PRO)

He also stressed that the incident could not be dismissed as another threat, as shots had actually been fired at the actor's car. He urged the authorities to take the matter seriously and ensure the film industry felt safe. He added, “This is a very serious matter. These are not merely verbal threats... Shots have been fired and such incidents have happened before. The police, the government, and the relevant agencies must look into this and determine what can be done to maintain confidence in the film industry and maintain law and order in the city.” Actor Ranvir Shorey took to X to condemn the attack and express concern for Tiger and his family. Calling the incident unacceptable, he demanded strict action against those involved. He wrote, “Shocking, and disgusting! Hope everyone is safe, @iTIGERSHROFF @bindasbhidu! No mercy for the perpetrators, @MumbaiPolice! This is outrageous!” Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha also reacted to the shooting, describing it as "shocking, worrying". He said Tiger was fortunate to have escaped without serious injuries, while expressing concern for the actor's driver, who was hurt in the incident. He added, “In fact Tiger was lucky to go unhurt, but his poor driver was injured badly.”

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also shared his thoughts on X and wrote, “What happened with @iTIGERSHROFF is a never before seen phenomenon ..Instead of killings relating to extortion , contract murders , settlements etc , for the first time ever , they seem to be wanting to kill for vanity and pride😳😳😳.”

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja also reacted to the incident. Speaking to ANI during a Navratri event, she said, “I have known him since he was little. Our children used to attend each other’s birthday parties, and we would all get together and celebrate. I felt very sad when I heard about the incident yesterday. But that child has Mata Rani’s blessings, because I have never seen him fight or argue with anyone. He is always smiling and cheerful, and Mata Rani will always protect him. It is good that nothing serious happened to him. I pray to Rani Maa that he never faces any trouble in life. May Mata Rani bless him abundantly. I wholeheartedly bless him too and hope he recovers soon and is back to being fit and fine. He is already very fit, and I like him a lot. Mata Rani will always protect him.”

Three accused arrested in Kota As reactions to the firing continued to pour in, Mumbai Police arrested three men accused of targeting Tiger Shroff’s car in Rajasthan on Monday. The arrests came after an overnight search involving multiple police teams across states. The accused have been identified as Hritik alias Roshan, from Begusarai in Bihar, Rehan from Sonipat in Haryana, and a third associate. They were arrested from the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express when the train reached Kota railway station at 10:17 am, Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said. Speaking at a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roshan of the Mumbai Crime Branch said around 20 special teams were formed after the shooting on Sunday evening. Investigators went through CCTV footage and technical evidence to trace the motorcycle allegedly used in the attack and follow the suspects’ escape route. The bike was eventually traced to the area near Andheri West Railway Station. "On the basis of field work and technical analysis, the bike was traced near Andheri West Railway Station. On the basis of CCTV footage and other technical analysis, we found out the path of the three. It was found that they had headed toward Northern Mumbai and left for Surat," the DCP said. The police later discovered that the suspects had boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express and alerted the Kota Police, who carried out the arrests. "We then found out that they had left on the Pune-Jaipur Express. We found out which compartment they were on and informed Kota Police. The Kota Police nabbed them, and then we took them into our custody. The procedure to bring them to Mumbai is underway. Delhi Police, Gujarat Police and Rajasthan Police have helped us in this matter," he added.

Police probe possible Lawrence Bishnoi gang link Police are probing the alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang link in the firing incident. Anil Pandit, possibly from the gang, claimed responsibility in a social media post, but its authenticity has not been verified. The Mumbai Crime Branch said Rehan was in touch with Anil Pandit, an alleged gang associate. Addressing the claim, DCP Roshan said, "a subject matter of verification for us, and we will investigate this." Police also clarified that none of the three accused was a minor, contrary to earlier reports. "One is 18 years old and other two are 22 years old," the officer said. According to investigators, five to six rounds were fired at the time of the incident. The motorcycle allegedly used in the attack was later recovered in Andheri. Police also believe the accused stayed at the spot for around 15 minutes after the shooting. A case has been registered under the attempted murder provisions and the Arms Act. Investigators are examining the evidence to establish the motive and determine whether others were involved. Further arrests have not been ruled out.

Kota, Oct 19 (ANI): Kota Police apprehend three accused, including a minor, in connection with the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, in Kota on Monday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)