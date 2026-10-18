‘What kind of law and order is this?’: Ranvir Shorey, Rahul Dholakia react after Tiger Shroff escapes firing attempt in Mumbai
Tiger's father and actor Jackie Shroff confirmed that his son is unharmed and was assisting officials at the police station.
Actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire at him in Juhu area of Mumbai on Sunday evening, police said. ANI reported that the actor's driver and another driver of an autorickshaw were injured in the incident, police said, adding that 15 teams have been formed to investigate the incident from various angles.
The incident took place near Pushpa Park under Juhu police station limits in the western suburb, and the chain of events leading to the incident is being pieced together, an official said.
Ranvir Shorey reacts
Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey reacted to the incident and wrote on X, “Shocking, and disgusting! Hope everyone is safe, @iTIGERSHROFF @bindasbhidu! No mercy for the perpetrators, @MumbaiPolice! This is outrageous!”
Deep Dive
Meanwhile, director Rahul Dholakia wrote, “What kind of Law and order is this ?? The ones who are harmless are sent to jail - the ones who are criminals are shooting innocents on the street ! A gangster who is in Jail openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will -and we just allow fear to spread ! Who is answerable ?? @AmitShah @Dev_Fadnavis could u please address the state / city / resident of Juhu?? Or are you still worried about harmless flag walkers!”
About the firing incident
According to a viral social media post, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, but police are yet to verify its authenticity. “We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly,” the post said in Hindi. Pandit warned that until the actors stop working with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the attacks will continue. “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”
"A total of 15 teams, including dedicated personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police, have been constituted to investigate the case from all angles and track down the culprits," a police official said.
A forensic team visited the scene of the incident to collect ballistic evidence, inspect the vehicle, and ascertain the exact number of rounds fired.
Police are currently analysing CCTV footage from surrounding locations to determine the identity and total number of assailants involved in the incident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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