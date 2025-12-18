Capricorn Horoscope Today for December 18, 2025: Minor financial issues may impact routine life

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be positive in attitude Settle the romance-related issues and be ready to take up new responsibilities at work today. Financially, you are good, and your health demands care today. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Handle romance issues carefully and spare time for the lover. You need to be diligent to handle official challenges today. Minor health issues will be there. Your financial status also requires special attention.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Approach things with a mature attitude, and this will bring in good results. Look for more opportunities to express your love today. Despite minor tremors in the love affair, you both will share a good rapport, and this will also lead to more pleasant moments. Be patient and romantic in your relationship, and always wear a charming smile. The second part of the day is good to propose to your crush.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Stay away from office dramas, and also possess strong communication with your seniors. The management expects outstanding performance, and you must confirm that you deliver the best results. Sales and marketing personnel will travel a lot today. Businessmen will launch new ventures that will be successful shortly. Some professionals will put down the paper to join a new organization. Those who are into entrepreneurship may face minor challenges while expanding the trade to new territories.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may impact routine life. However, things will get better as the day progresses. You may sell off a property or buy a new one. You will succeed in getting good returns from previous investments, and it is also good to have a proper financial plan. Take the help of an expert. Businessmen should be careful about partnerships. Some seniors will require spending for a celebration within the family.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Health issues may come up today. This will create trouble in daily life. Females will have menstrual complaints, and this will also require medical attention. Seniors should not miss medication even while traveling. There will also be issues associated with infections. Fill your plate with more veggies and fruits, and also maintain a distance from people with negative thoughts.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)