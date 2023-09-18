News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2023 predicts you'll find love

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2023 predicts you'll find love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 18, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for Sept 18, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Embrace the happiness in the love life today.

22nd December to 19th January

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Utilize the opportunities today

Embrace the happiness in the love life today. Professional challenges will be turned into opportunities and the outcomes will be outstanding. Stay healthy.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2023. Patch up with an ex-lover but ensure it doesn’t create troubles in the life.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2023. Patch up with an ex-lover but ensure it doesn’t create troubles in the life.

Patch up with an ex-lover but ensure it doesn’t create troubles in the life. Some professional issues will come up but you will overcome them. No major financial decisions should be made today while your health will be normal.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Some female Capricorns will be lucky to meet the ex-flame before noon. All old issues that led to the break-up will be resolved, paving the way to restarting the relationship. However, married females must ensure that their marital life is not complicated. Single Capricorns will find new love but ensure you don’t propose today as the love stars are not in favor of it. Those who are in a relationship should consider the personal liberty of the lover.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Be careful at the workplace as new opportunities will knock on the door and you need to ensure that they are utilized perfectly to achieve optimum results. Some architects, graphic designers, lawyers, salespersons, IT professionals, and mechanics will win accolades from clients. The students who plan to go abroad for higher studies will be happy to receive positive news. Those who appear for the competitive examination will clear it without much difficulty.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues will be there in the first half of the day. However, things will improve as the day progresses. Avoid financial disputes with siblings today. You may lose a legal battle causing serious money-related issues. However, some Capricorn natives will receive wealth through speculative business today. Female Capricorns can consider buying a vehicle in the second half of the day.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today and most old ailments will be cured. Avoid mental stress by keeping the professional pressure out of the house. Some Capricorn juniors may develop infections today which may impact school attendance. Avoid alcohol and tobacco today to keep your heart and lungs healthy. Pregnant Capricorns must avoid riding a scooter today. Drink plenty of water and consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasy.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out