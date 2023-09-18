Weekly Career Horoscope for Sept 18-24, 2023

Aries: It's a great time to pitch your ideas, make presentations, or negotiate with confidence. Your assertiveness will be well-received, but remember to listen attentively to others as well. Collaborative efforts can yield significant progress. Be open to expanding your knowledge base, as it could have a direct impact on your career trajectory. Avoid impulsive reactions, and instead, channel your passion into your projects. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: You'll be feeling a strong connection between your self-worth and your income. Now is a good time to evaluate your financial goals and how your current career aligns with them. You might find yourself reassessing your budget, considering investments, or even exploring new streams of income. However, be cautious not to let financial concerns overwhelm you. Trust in your ability to handle your finances sensibly.

Gemini: Your ability to express yourself persuasively will help you win over colleagues and superiors alike. Seize this opportunity to stand out and make a lasting impression. If you've been contemplating a career switch or seeking innovative solutions, now is the time to take action. Your intuition will guide you in making the right decisions. Take the lead in projects, and your charisma will help you rally the team towards success.

Cancer: You often pick up on subtle energies and emotions around you. This can be draining at times, so make sure to recharge your emotional batteries. Meditation or spending time in nature can help you connect with your inner self and gain insights into your career path. While you may feel more attuned to your inner self, it's crucial to strike a balance between your emotional world and your professional life.

Leo: Your energy, enthusiasm, and leadership skills will be highly valued. It's an excellent time to pitch new ideas, lead projects, or make a persuasive case for a promotion. Don't shy away from the spotlight, as your appeal will help you shine. Teamwork will lead to innovation and excellent results. Be open to feedback and share your ideas freely. Networking events and meetings may also bring unexpected career opportunities.

Virgo: Spend some time in introspection to identify what truly matters to you professionally. Consider your long-term aspirations and the steps required to reach them. Use this quiet week to gain clarity about your path ahead. Engage with colleagues, mentors, or industry peers, as their insights can provide valuable guidance. Attend virtual meetings to expand your network further. A new opportunity may arise through a connection you make.

Libra: You may find yourself longing for new experiences and broader perspectives in your career. You will be inspired to seek out opportunities for growth, whether through further education, travel, or exploring new markets. Consider enrolling in a course that can enhance your skills or reach out to international contacts who can open doors to exciting professional prospects. Your ability to think big and embrace change will be your guiding light during these days.

Scorpio: Your intuition will be your greatest asset this week. Trust your gut when making decisions at work. It's as if you have a sixth sense of uncovering hidden obstacles and opportunities. Pay attention to the details, and don't be afraid to ask probing questions. Your ability to get to the heart of matters will impress your superiors and colleagues alike. If you've been considering a joint venture or seeking funding for a project, this is a favourable period to make progress.

Sagittarius: It's time to concentrate on your working relationships. Cooperative efforts will be highlighted this week. You may find that working with others, whether it's a colleague, business partner, or client, brings about innovative solutions and enhances your productivity. Focus on maintaining harmony in your professional connections, as it will be crucial for your success this week.

Capricorn: This week, your energy is pushing you to be more organised and efficient at work. Focus on streamlining your daily routines, and you'll find yourself accomplishing tasks with greater ease. Your dedication will be noticed by your superiors, potentially leading to opportunities for advancement. Your meticulous approach will earn you respect from colleagues. Keep an eye out for opportunities to take on more responsibility.

Aquarius: This is an excellent time to brainstorm new ideas, especially if your job involves design, art, or any form of creative expression. Trust your instincts, and don't be afraid to stand out from the crowd with your innovative solutions. Your willingness to step out of your comfort zone can lead to exciting breakthroughs in your professional life. Your unique approach will be appreciated and admired by colleagues and superiors alike.

Pisces: You may feel a strong desire to make improvements in your home environment or spend quality time with your family. This could serve as a source of emotional fulfilment and stability. In your career, this period encourages you to consider how your work-life balance aligns with your long-term goals. Reflect on whether your current job or professional path allows you the flexibility you need to support your emotional well-being.

