Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2023 predicts professional growth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 18, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for Sept 18, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. A strong and smooth romantic relationship is the catchword of the day.

23rd August to 22nd September

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No diamonds are more precious than you

Handle the troubles in the love life with a smile to have trouble-free today. Professional success will be there and your health will also be good today.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2023. Those who are new in a relationship must know that it will take more time to get settled.
A strong and smooth romantic relationship is the catchword of the day. Utilize every professional opportunity to grow. Avoid crucial money decisions today while health is good. .

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Some Virgos are lucky to find new love today. Those who are new in a relationship must know that it will take more time to get settled. Hence, spend time together and learn from each other well enough to determine future plans. Some Virgo females will walk out toxic relationships and this will make them happier. Those who had a breakup in a recent time will again meet up with a new enchanting person. Today is also good to propose the marriage.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere and disciplined in your professional life and this will bring in good results. Your ability to work in a team as well as a lone warrior will benefit you today. Virgos needs to be more expressive at team meetings and always be ready with alternate ideas or Plan B which will work out in being in the good book of the management. Today is good to switch the job and those who have interviews lined up can be confident about the success.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Avoid major financial decisions today. Instead, be careful about the expenses. Do not spend on luxury and also avoid lending big amounts to friends or relatives. You will have a tough time receiving it back. While the day is not good to invest in the speculative business, some Virgos businessmen will find financial support from partners in business expansion.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

While you are good in terms of general health, it is good to pay attention while driving. Those who are diabetic may have infections that may cause trouble. Ensure your diet increases your immunity level consume more fruits and vegetables and take a good rest. Some females may develop skin and throat infections in the second half of the day.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

