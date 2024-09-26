Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 26, 2024 predicts a new project soon

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spread positivity around Spread positivity in the love affair and keep the lover happy. Your confidence will be the weapon in handling crucial assignments. Wealth is also positive. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 26, 2024: Overcome the troubles in the love affair and take the coworkers in confidence while handling team projects or tasks.

Overcome the troubles in the love affair and take the coworkers in confidence while handling team projects or tasks. Financial success promotes better investment plans while your health is also intact today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Let emotions play a crucial role in the love life. Long-distance love affairs require more communication and you may also get the support of parents today. Ensure your relationship is always pleasant and do not get into a new relationship without a break-up. Be sincere in love and also decide on plans. Some single Capricorns can expect to meet someone special while traveling or attending a function tonight. Married females may also conceive today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up some crucial tasks that demand additional attention. You may be required to spend additional hours at work today. Some IT professionals will take charge of a new project and the client will be satisfied with your confidence. Minor problems will be there within the team but ensure you keep everyone happy. Business trips would keep the business folks busy and busy. Students need to concentrate hard on their studies as they have good chances of cracking examinations.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will be there and you are good to also resolve the existing financial disputes. You may donate money to charity today. The first part of the day is also good to try luck in real estate. You may also need to provide financial help to a sibling or a friend. Though some traders will make good profits, financial success may not bless all businessmen. However, things will be back on track in a day or two.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Drink plenty of water and ensure the menu is rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals. Stay away from stress both in personal and office life. You may also join a gym session today. Females may develop infections related to the skin, eyes, or ears.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)