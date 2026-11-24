Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Your children will bring happy news that lifts the mood at home. Joy will be the day's strongest feeling, with room for affection alongside purposeful work. The Moon begins the day in Aries in your fourth house, drawing attention to domestic comfort and your mother, then moves early in the morning into Taurus in your fifth house. A lighter, creative mood follows, and time with children or a pleasant outing will feel especially welcome. A family evening will stay in your thoughts as something to look forward to. You will take pleasure in the ordinary details of being together, and the news will give conversation a lively center. Even during a busy stretch, your thoughts will return to this personal happiness. A creative activity will hold more appeal as the day unfolds.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

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You can move ahead in a love relationship today. An expression of romantic interest may also come your way, giving you something pleasant to consider. You will feel receptive to affection and more willing to let a warm conversation develop. For couples, the happy family atmosphere will make shared time feel rewarding. Your children's news will provide a natural subject around which closeness can grow. If a relationship is still taking shape, you will feel readier to say what you feel. The day favors taking that conversation forward, with genuine enjoyment in getting to know each other better.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

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You will approach your work wisely and sincerely, giving proper attention to what the task requires. Students will concentrate deeply, bringing both interest and effort to their studies. A demanding subject will have a better chance of holding your attention through a sustained session. Venus in Libra, your tenth house, moving direct in its own sign, brings affection and an appreciation of comfort into professional life, along with an urge to spend on making work more pleasant. Employees can do better in their jobs, while business owners can open new ventures. The day also favors a calculated professional risk grounded in work you understand. Your sincerity is likely to show in the care you bring to an assignment. Creative thinking will make the working process feel more engaging, even when the task itself is familiar.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Rahu in Aquarius, your second house, stirs appetite, restlessness and sudden interest around money and family spending. A purchase connected with comfort is likely to attract your attention, and the cheerful mood will make the idea particularly appealing. Watch enthusiasm push a purchase beyond your budget. The possibility of a new business venture will also bring its financial demands into focus. Assess the resources available before committing money. You will give more thought to what makes home life comfortable and how much you want to spend on it. Pleasure will have a stronger voice in these decisions today, especially when something desirable seems within reach. Capricorn Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahu in Aquarius, your second house, stirs appetite, restlessness and sudden interest around money and family spending. A purchase connected with comfort is likely to attract your attention, and the cheerful mood will make the idea particularly appealing. Watch enthusiasm push a purchase beyond your budget. The possibility of a new business venture will also bring its financial demands into focus. Assess the resources available before committing money. You will give more thought to what makes home life comfortable and how much you want to spend on it. Pleasure will have a stronger voice in these decisions today, especially when something desirable seems within reach. Capricorn Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your emotional outlook will be cheerful, and the pleasure of happy news will bring a welcome sense of lightness. A creative pursuit will offer a change of pace after concentrated work. Time with children will also draw your attention away from the demands of an assignment. You will feel increasingly drawn toward familiar comforts as the working day eases. The prospect of a family evening will give you something enjoyable to anticipate. Conversation at home will bring your attention back to the day's happiest moment.

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Tip for the Day: Enjoy the happy news while giving each financial choice a separate decision.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)