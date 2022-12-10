Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 10, 2022: Love needs attention

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You could receive unexpected results from a past investment that you have made. Daily Astrological Prediction says, it is very important to remember that we are human beings and it is not possible for us to take the correct decisions all the time. Hence, it is a wise idea to seek help and advice from your family members when you are considering any financial decision in the future. This is so that you do not have to face any unexpected situations in the coming days. Today, you will have enough free time during the day to take your family on a trip to the city that you have not done for a week. You will have a pleasant time with your family outside today.

Capricorn Finance Today

It is helpful to be an independent person and take decisions independently. However, at some point, we need help and advice from our loved ones. In recent times, your business has not produced the expected results, which might cause you to feel disheartened today. It is always a wise idea to seek help from a family member when necessary. You will receive the help you need and your investments will earn you profits in the coming months.

Capricorn Family Today

There is some communication gap between you and your kids and this has created a kind of distance between you and them. It is very helpful to know that maintaining a proper work-life balance is very significant. Today is a pleasant day and you should consider taking your kids on an outing. You will have fun which will eventually reduce the gap between you and your family.

Capricorn Career Today

You will do average business today. If you are a job aspirant, then it is advisable to consider government sector jobs as you have the required skills. Your consistency will lead to positive results in the days ahead, even if you don't get the expected results initially.

Capricorn Health Today

Something you ate last night could have caused mild discomfort in your stomach. Drink plenty of fluids today and you will feel better by the afternoon. Make sure to perform some stretching exercises in the morning.

Capricorn Love Life Today

There's a high chance your partner has been feeling ignored for days. It is undeniable that you are sincere at your job, but it is also wise to recognize the importance of your personal life. Consider taking your partner out to a movie in the evening.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

