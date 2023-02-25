Capricorn Horoscope Today, February 25, 2023: Change in love

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily astrological prediction says, today can bring about favourable shifts and new opportunities for Capricorns. Workers can count on encouragement from supervisors and peers. Someone you know or care about might give you money to help you launch your business. In the family, you can expect to take on more responsibility. Please be willing to give your partner the benefit of the doubt when they have a different opinion or are trying to reach a compromise. A mended heart may result from this. For some, today is a sign of a thriving, happy life full of vitality and health. It's time to make a name for yourself and prove your worth. Some Capricorns would benefit from taking an adventure to a faraway land. So, there is a possibility of an international trip. Capricorns would pay attention to those with experience and avoid making hasty judgements. Resolving a property dispute will cost both time and money.

Capricorn Finance Today

Important plans will move forward, which will result in new financial gains. The recovery of overdue payments is beneficial to the company's bottom line. With forethought, you could put money into ambitious long-term projects.

Capricorn Family Today

A trip planned with relatives promises to be a memorable experience. Maintaining peace at home depends on your demeanour, so be nice and patient today. Stay upbeat to keep the mood light. Relatives from far away might send you a present as a surprise.

Capricorn Career Today

Your ambitious goals will earn the praise of the seniors. With your level of motivation, you could easily accomplish professional goals on your own. Invest some time into learning new technical skills if you want to improve your chances of getting hired.

Capricorn Health Today

Eat healthily and at regular intervals, even if your schedule is crazy. It could strengthen your defences and give you more stamina. Get some exercise and release some pent-up tension by going for a jog, maybe with a group of pals.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Once your friendship takes a romantic turn, love is bound to follow. Now is a good time to talk to your partner about any issues you've been having because they'll be in a good mood and willing to listen.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON