Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Capricorn Horoscope (Freepik)

Your confidence will rise today, even if restlessness and laziness make the beginning feel slow. A bold step will strengthen your determination at work, giving you something definite to pursue. Watch the tendency to keep putting off the task you already know how to begin. With the Moon in Pisces in your third house all day, initiative flows, and calls and short trips go well. A call to clarify a lesson or a short journey connected with study will fit particularly well with the day's promise of easier academic progress. You will feel more willing to ask a question that has been holding you back. The mood will become more purposeful as intention turns into action, although enthusiasm and energy may still run at different speeds.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

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Relations with your spouse will remain normal, with everyday conversation keeping its familiar place. Household matters will give you something straightforward to discuss, even when your own mood feels unsettled. Children will show good progress and may get the results they want. Their efforts will become an encouraging subject at home, especially where a study target has been occupying family attention. Venus in Virgo, your ninth house, is direct and debilitated; it brings affection and a pull towards comfort and pleasure-spending. A conversation about an enjoyable outing will have warmth, while the attraction of a treat will also be noticeable. The relationship itself will retain its usual rhythm through these changing interests.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

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Students will find it easy to reach their academic targets. A lesson that needs completing or a revision goal will feel within reach, and progress will give the study day a clear direction. There will be satisfaction in seeing how much of the assigned work is already manageable. At work, taking a bold step will make you more determined to continue. That first move will matter to your attitude, strengthening your commitment to the task even before a career result becomes clear. You will feel more prepared to put your own effort behind an idea. Ketu in Leo, your eighth house, brings detachment and withdrawal from stressful uncertainties. Today, an unresolved concern will occupy less of your attention as you become absorbed in work you can actually move forward. The day favors applying yourself to an existing target, with students particularly well placed to complete what they set out to do.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Financial progress will depend solely on your efforts. The day favors putting energy into the work through which you earn, and your growing determination will make that connection feel clear. There is no separate promise of an easy gain here; your own contribution remains central. The pull towards comfort will bring spending into your thoughts, especially when something enjoyable offers a break from routine. Keep any pleasure purchase within the money your current efforts can support. You will give more thought to what a purchase asks of your earnings, making the choice a practical part of the day. Capricorn Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Financial progress will depend solely on your efforts. The day favors putting energy into the work through which you earn, and your growing determination will make that connection feel clear. There is no separate promise of an easy gain here; your own contribution remains central. The pull towards comfort will bring spending into your thoughts, especially when something enjoyable offers a break from routine. Keep any pleasure purchase within the money your current efforts can support. You will give more thought to what a purchase asks of your earnings, making the choice a practical part of the day. Capricorn Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Restlessness and laziness may alternate, leaving your energy uneven even while confidence rises. You may feel keen to begin and then slow to follow through. A definite task will give that restless mood a useful focus, and the stronger sense of purpose will help the day feel less scattered. Your outlook will become more assured as you recognize your willingness to make an effort.

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Tip for the Day: Give your most important task a clear beginning before choosing today's comforts.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)