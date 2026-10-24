Chinese Horoscope, October 25, 2026: It is advised to be careful with money matters today; make practical choices

Rat (鼠):1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Chinese Horoscope

Overall Rating: Good / 吉

The day works well with Rat, and it should be easier to build momentum without forcing things. Progress comes more naturally when you work with people instead of trying to push every detail alone. A cooperative approach helps plans move along with less friction.

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Your sign, Rat - Water, shares the same element as the day. This puts extra attention on peers, networking, teamwork, healthy competition, and the people around you. Conversations, introductions, and shared effort can have more value than usual, so stay open to useful connections.

Love:

Love and family matters stay pleasant when you keep things simple and genuine. Listen carefully, respond with warmth, and avoid testing people just to get reassurance. A calm approach helps closeness grow without extra drama.

Career:

Cooperation is especially useful today. Bring in the right person, ask clear questions, and keep the discussion focused on what really matters. Team effort can save time, as long as everyone stays practical and direct.

Wealth:

You can improve order around money today, and that may matter more than making any bold move. Small corrections, tidy paperwork, and better spending habits will go further than big gestures. Review details and handle practical tasks one step at a time.

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Health stays steady with simple habits and a sensible routine. Eat on time, move a little, and protect your sleep if the day gets busy. Small acts of self-care will help you keep your energy even.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Plum purple

Advice:

Let consistency do the heavy lifting, and trust steady effort more than pressure.

Note:

Your sign (Rat) clashes with the Horse energy of 2026. This is why astrologers generally advise Rat-born people to be more cautious with risks and unnecessary confrontations this year.

Ox (牛): 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Overall Rating: Balanced / 平

The day has a neutral influence on Ox, so nothing is pushing strongly in either direction. Because of that, steady choices matter most. If you keep things simple, practical, and measured, the day can pass in a stable and productive way.

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Your sign, Ox - Earth, has a controlling influence over today’s Water energy. This brings attention to money, management, decisions, and taking practical command of a situation. You may do well when you stay grounded, organize what is in front of you, and make calm decisions without overreacting.

Love:

The heart needs a steady pace today. Do not force clarity before the other person is ready to speak, and do not assume silence means something negative. Patience will help conversations open more naturally.

Career:

Hold your course professionally and resist the urge to change direction too quickly. Incremental progress is enough for the day, especially if you stay reliable and finish what is already in motion. Quiet consistency will speak for itself.

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Wealth:

Do not chase a quick win or let impatience lead the way. Maintain discipline, review practical details, and keep commitments realistic. Good money sense today comes from control, not from speed.

Health:

Keep your normal routine and stay close to what already works for you. Do not push past comfort just to prove a point, especially if your energy feels uneven. A steady pace will help you feel better than extremes.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Cinnabar red

Advice:

Wait for clearer timing before making big changes, and let calm judgment lead the day.

Note:

Your sign (Ox) has a mild yearly tension with the Horse energy of 2026. This does not block progress, but it does favor practical choices and lower drama.

Tiger (虎):1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

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Overall Rating: Caution / 小凶

The day challenges Tiger more directly, so it is wiser to slow your pace and stay alert. Avoid unnecessary arguments, do not rush important choices, and give yourself extra space to think before reacting. A careful approach will help you avoid avoidable problems.

Today’s Water energy supports your sign, Tiger - Wood. This points to help, guidance, recovery, and useful resources. Even if the day feels testing, you may find it easier to receive support than to force everything alone, so let trusted people help where they can.

Love:

Choose your words carefully, especially if emotions are already close to the surface. A small misunderstanding can grow if your tone becomes sharper than you intended. Slowing down and speaking plainly can protect the connection.

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Career:

Avoid office politics, rushed promises, and unnecessary involvement in other people’s tension. Stay in your lane, keep records clean, and make sure details are correct before you commit. Quiet caution will serve you better than bold claims.

Wealth:

Do not mix stress with spending, and avoid making purchases just to change your mood. A pause before payment can prevent regret and help you see what is actually necessary. Keep money decisions simple and practical.

Health:

Do not push through fatigue or ignore signs that you need a break. Rest before the body has to demand it, and try to keep your routine as even as possible. Protecting your energy will matter more than doing extra.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Ink black

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Advice:

Stay flexible, keep risk low, and accept support where it is offered.

Rabbit (兔): 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Overall Rating: Good / 吉

The day is fairly neutral for Rabbit, with no major push in either direction. That makes steady choices especially important. A calm approach, good timing, and sensible decisions will do more for you than trying to force quick results.

Today’s Water energy supports your sign, Rabbit - Wood. This leans toward help, guidance, recovery, and useful resources. You may notice that support comes more easily when you ask clearly and stay open, rather than trying to carry everything by yourself.

Love:

Love and family matters stay pleasant when you keep things simple and honest. Listen carefully, respond kindly, and avoid testing people just to see where you stand. A calm tone and small signs of care can keep closeness growing.

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Career:

Cooperation is useful today, especially if you involve the right person early. Keep discussions focused, practical, and easy to follow. You do not need a dramatic plan, just a clear next step and steady communication.

Wealth:

You can improve order around money today through simple practical steps. Small corrections, such as checking details, reviewing spending, or tidying paperwork, matter more than big gestures. Quiet progress is still progress.

Health:

Health stays steady with simple habits and a balanced routine. Eat on time, move a little, and protect your sleep as much as you can. Keeping stress low and energy even will help more than pushing yourself too hard.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Pearl white

Advice:

Let consistency do the heavy lifting, and trust simple steady effort.

Dragon (龍):1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Overall Rating: Excellent / 大吉

The day works well with Dragon, and it should be easier to build momentum than usual. Progress comes more naturally when you choose cooperation over pressure. You can get a lot done by staying clear, practical, and confident without becoming forceful.

Your sign, Dragon - Earth, has a controlling influence over today’s Water energy. This brings attention to money, management, decisions, and taking practical command of a situation. It is a good day to get organized, set direction, and handle matters with steady judgment.

Love:

Relationships feel warmer and easier today, and people are more likely to respond well to sincerity. Say what you mean directly, but keep your tone gentle. Small gestures, thoughtful replies, and simple follow-through can say more than grand words.

Career:

Work moves well when you act early and stay focused on what truly matters. Use the supportive timing to clear a meaningful priority or move an important task forward. Good momentum grows when you avoid delay and keep your actions practical.

Wealth:

Financial judgment is stronger when it is backed by facts, not assumptions. This is a good time for clean decisions, useful follow-through, and practical money management. Review details carefully, then act with confidence once the numbers make sense.

Health:

Energy is strong enough for a productive routine, and you may feel more capable than usual. Use that strength well, but do not skip food, rest, or hydration while you stay busy. A steady pace will help you finish the day feeling better than overdoing it.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Imperial gold

Advice:

Lead with confidence, stay practical, and follow through on what you start.

Snake (蛇): 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

Overall Rating: Good / 吉

The day has a supportive influence on Snake and can bring smoother interactions than usual. Helpful people, calmer exchanges, and a little more ease may show up when you stay composed. Progress is there, but it works best through patience rather than impulse.

Today’s Water energy puts some pressure on your sign, Snake - Fire. This favors discipline, rules, patience, and careful handling of responsibilities. You may do best by staying organized, respecting limits, and dealing with tasks one at a time.

Love:

Love and family matters stay pleasant when you keep things simple and avoid mixed signals. Listen well, speak clearly, and do not test others just to get reassurance. A steady, considerate approach will keep the mood warm and settled.

Career:

Cooperation is useful today, especially when responsibilities are shared clearly. Bring in the right person and keep the discussion focused on what actually needs to be done. Patience and good structure will help work run more smoothly.

Wealth:

You can improve order around money today through practical attention to detail. Small corrections, such as checking payments, reviewing habits, or sorting paperwork, matter more than big gestures. A careful approach now can prevent avoidable stress later.

Health:

Health stays steady with simple habits and a sensible routine. Eat on time, move a little, and protect your sleep, especially if your mind feels busy. Keeping your day structured can help your energy stay more even.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: River blue

Advice:

Let consistency do the heavy lifting, and handle responsibilities with patience.

Horse (馬): 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

Overall Rating: Balanced / 平

The day feels neutral for Horse. There is no strong push in either direction, so calm, steady choices will serve you best. Keep things manageable, and don't create pressure where none is needed.

Today’s Water energy puts some pressure on your Fire sign. That can make discipline, patience, and respect for rules more important than usual. Handle duties carefully, stick to what you know works, and give extra thought to timing before taking on more.

Love:

The heart does better with a steady pace today. If someone close to you is quiet or unsure, don't force a big conversation before they're ready. A calm tone, patience, and simple kindness will help more than pushing for answers.

Career:

Hold your course at work. You do not need a dramatic move to have a productive day. Small steps, clear priorities, and follow-through are enough, especially if you stay focused on what is already in progress.

Wealth:

Avoid the temptation to chase a quick result with money. Practical discipline matters more than excitement now. Keep promises realistic, review spending carefully, and stay with decisions that are sensible and easy to maintain.

Health:

Your wellbeing is best supported by your normal routine. Stick with familiar habits, get enough rest, and don't push past your comfort level just to prove something. A steady pace will protect your energy better than overdoing it.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Earth ochre

Advice:

Wait for clearer timing before making big changes. For now, patience and consistency will take you further than force.

Note:

Your sign (Horse) is directly connected with the ruling Horse energy of 2026. This is why astrologers generally advise moving carefully with major changes and avoiding unnecessary risks this year.

Goat (羊):1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Overall Rating: Good / 吉

The day is fairly neutral for Goat, with no extreme highs or lows showing. That makes steady choices especially useful. Keep things simple, stay practical, and trust consistent effort over big gestures.

Your Earth sign has a controlling influence over today’s Water energy. This brings attention to money matters, management, decision making, and taking practical command of a situation. You may do well when you stay organized, think clearly, and deal with details directly.

Love:

Love and family matters can stay warm and easy if you keep things simple. Listen carefully, respond with patience, and avoid testing someone just to see where you stand. Quiet support will speak louder than drama today.

Career:

Cooperation works well for you now. If a task needs help, bring in the right person and keep the discussion focused on what matters most. Clear communication and practical teamwork can help things move along without unnecessary delays.

Wealth:

This is a good day to improve order around money. Small corrections, careful review, and better habits will do more than any grand plan. Check paperwork, tidy up loose ends, and make practical choices you can stick with.

Health:

Your wellbeing stays steadier with simple habits. Eat on time, move your body a little, and protect your sleep as much as possible. A regular routine will help keep your energy even and your stress lower.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Jade green

Advice:

Let consistency do the heavy lifting. Practical effort, repeated calmly, will get better results than trying to force a quick breakthrough.

Monkey (猴): 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Overall Rating: Good / 吉

The day puts Monkey more noticeably in the spotlight. Your actions and choices may carry extra weight, so steady conduct matters more than dramatic action. If you stay composed and practical, you can make solid use of the attention.

Your Metal sign supports today’s Water energy, which puts the focus on effort, output, and creativity rather than easy luck. You may feel productive and mentally switched on, but you could also tire more quickly than expected if you take on too much at once.

Love:

Love and family matters stay pleasant when you keep things simple and genuine. Listen well, speak clearly, and avoid unnecessary testing or mixed signals. A thoughtful response will do more good than trying to control the mood.

Career:

Cooperation is useful today, especially if you're trying to move a task forward efficiently. Bring in the right person, keep the discussion focused, and work with what is already practical. Good output comes from steady effort, not from showing off.

Wealth:

You can bring better order to money matters today. Small corrections, careful review, and sensible decisions are worth more than big gestures. This is a good time to sort details, tighten habits, and deal with practical obligations.

Health:

Health stays steadier with simple habits and a sensible pace. Eat on time, move a little, and protect your sleep so your energy doesn't dip later. If you've been busy, give yourself proper breaks instead of pushing through everything.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Plum purple

Advice:

Let consistency do the heavy lifting. Keep producing, but pace yourself, and trust steady effort over dramatic moves.

Rooster (雞): 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Overall Rating: Balanced / 平

Today feels fairly neutral for Rooster, with no strong push in either direction. Because of that, your results depend more on steady choices, good timing, and keeping things manageable than on luck.

Your Rooster sign carries Metal energy, which supports today’s Water energy. This puts the focus on effort, output, and creative follow-through rather than easy openings. You may get a lot done if you stay organized, though you could also notice your energy dropping faster than usual.

Love:

Matters of the heart do better with a calm, steady pace today. Give feelings room to unfold naturally, and don't press for answers before the other person is ready to speak clearly.

Career:

At work, it's best to stay on course and keep expectations realistic. Small steps, tidy follow-ups, and steady effort are enough to move things forward today.

Wealth:

Be careful with money and avoid chasing fast results. Stick to practical limits, keep promises realistic, and make choices you can comfortably maintain.

Health:

Your wellbeing is supported by familiar routines today. Stay close to what usually works for you, and don't push beyond your comfort level just to prove something.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Cinnabar red

Advice:

Give major changes more time. You'll make better decisions when the timing is clearer and the pressure is lower.

Dog (狗):1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Overall Rating: Good / 吉

Today has a mostly neutral feel for Dog, without strong extremes one way or the other. That makes steady judgment especially useful, and simple, sensible choices will carry you further than overthinking.

Your Dog sign holds Earth energy, which has a controlling relationship with today’s Water energy. This brings attention to money matters, management, decisions, and taking practical charge of what needs sorting out. You may find it easier to notice what needs structure and what needs a firmer hand.

Love:

Love and family matters stay smoother when you keep things simple and genuine. Listen closely, respond with patience, and avoid testing people when a direct conversation would do better.

Career:

Teamwork can help you more than going it alone today. Bring in the right person, keep discussions focused, and aim for useful progress instead of long explanations.

Wealth:

This is a good day to bring more order to your money habits. Small corrections, checked details, and practical decisions can make a bigger difference than dramatic moves.

Health:

Your energy stays steadier when you stick to simple habits. Eat at regular times, get a bit of movement, and do what you can to protect your sleep and recovery time.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Ink black

Advice:

Trust consistency. Repeating solid habits and following through on basics will do most of the work for you today.

Pig (豬):1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Overall Rating: Balanced / 平

Today may bring a few small misunderstandings for Pig, especially if people assume too much or respond too quickly. Clear communication, patience, and a calmer tone will help far more than reacting on impulse.

Your Pig sign shares the same Water element as the day, which puts extra attention on peers, group dynamics, teamwork, competition, and the people around you. You may feel more aware of how others are moving, what they expect, and where you fit within the flow.

Love:

The heart needs a steady pace today, especially if emotions are a bit mixed. Don't force clarity or immediate answers before the other person is ready to speak openly.

Career:

Professionally, it's best to hold your course and avoid unnecessary changes. Quiet progress, consistent effort, and manageable tasks are enough to keep things moving in the right direction.

Wealth:

Avoid chasing quick gains or making rushed money decisions. Stay disciplined, keep commitments realistic, and focus on choices that are practical and easy to maintain.

Health:

Your wellbeing is better supported by familiar routines than by extremes. Keep things regular, and don't push past your comfort level simply to prove a point or keep up with others.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Pearl white

Advice:

Hold off on major changes until the timing feels clearer. A little patience now can help you avoid unnecessary complications later.

How Today's Readings Were Calculated

Today's Day Pillar is 壬申 (Ren Shen) - Water Monkey Day. In the traditional Chinese calendar, the Day Pillar describes the main character and energy of the day. Water is associated with adaptability, reflection, intuition, and communication, while Monkey energy emphasizes curiosity, versatility, problem-solving, and quick reactions.

The Day Officer is 開 (Kai) - Open. Open days favor outreach, fresh starts, honest conversations, and new opportunities. The Day Officer describes the overall mood of the day and the kinds of activity that tend to suit it best.

The year is 丙午 (Bing Wu) - Fire Horse Year. This provides the broader background influence for 2026. Fire is associated with action, confidence, warmth, and visibility, while Horse energy emphasizes movement, independence, enthusiasm, and a faster pace.

Each prediction is created by comparing the reader's animal sign with the Water Monkey day, its elemental relationship, the Open Day Officer, and the broader Fire Horse year.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)