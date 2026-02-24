Lunar Eclipse on Holi 2026: Astrologer Dr Jai Madaan decodes this rare celestial overlap

As the festival of colours lights up the country on March 3, 2026, the sky will put on its own spectacular show: a total lunar eclipse unfolding on the night of Holi. The coincidence naturally invites wonder. Is this simply an astronomical overlap, or does it carry deeper meaning? Lunar Eclipse on Holi 2026 (Freepik)

To understand what this means, I spoke with renowned astrologer Dr Jai Madaan. She explained, “Every eclipse has a story, but when it aligns with a festival like Holi, its symbolism becomes even more powerful.”

According to Dr Madaan, the Moon in Vedic astrology is the keeper of our emotions, instincts and inner world. So when the Moon is eclipsed, it can stir up deeper feelings. As she puts it, “An eclipse does not always bring disruption, but it does bring things to the surface, especially what we have been avoiding.”

Holi, however, represents the burning of negativity and the rebirth of joy. When these two events coincide, their energies blend.

Dr Madaan explains, “It becomes a powerful time for emotional cleansing.”

Eclipses, she shares, often symbolise endings more than beginnings. People might feel reflective, emotional or unusually sensitive both before and after the event. “This eclipse can make us rethink relationships, release grudges, or confront truths we have been brushing aside,” Dr Madaan says.

The Eclipse in Leo The March 3 eclipse is expected to occur in the sign of Leo, a sign connected with self-expression, individuality and matters of the heart. Dr Madaan explains, “A Leo eclipse nudges us to ask: Am I expressing myself honestly? Do I value myself? And are my choices driven by genuine confidence or by seeking approval? It can prompt individuals to inspect how they pursue proof, how they express themselves emotionally, and whether their confidence is rooted in external approval.”

How different Moon Signs may feel it Dr Madaan notes that each Moon sign may experience subtle shifts:

Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) May question their passions, self-expression or personal drive.

Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) Might reassess emotional stability or long-term commitments.

Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) Could witness revelations within friendships or social dynamics.

Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) May undergo deep emotional healing or spiritual insights.

She further adds, “In traditional belief systems, eclipses are considered periods better suited for reflection than initiation. Instead of beginning major ventures, it may be wiser to observe, meditate, journal or engage in prayerful thought.”

Avoid major decisions Dr Madaan further advises against taking major decisions on the day of the eclipse, “Eclipses are perfect for thinking, not doing. Avoid big decisions. Instead, meditate, pray, write your thoughts or simply observe.”

Ultimately, this rare Holi eclipse is less about fortune and more about self-awareness. Holi already inspires joy, release and renewal, and the lunar eclipse deepens these themes.

As Dr Jai Madaan beautifully sums it up, “Transformation does not only happen in the sky, it also happens inside us.”

On March 3, 2026, as colours fill the day and the eclipse colours the night, we are reminded by Dr Madaan that letting go, healing and beginning anew are all part of the same cosmic dance.