An expert says late February to mid-March is not a normal period in Astrology, here's why
February 24 to March 23 is one of the most sensitive astrological periods of 2026. During these weeks, you may feel your emotions becoming more intense.
February 24 to March 23 is one of the most sensitive astrological periods of 2026. Many heavy cosmic events overlap during this time: Mercury retrograde, a lunar eclipse, Mars tension, Venus conflicts, and a Mercury–Mars conjunction. When all of these add up, it creates emotional, mental, and relationship pressure that you may feel in your everyday life.
The most intense days: March 1–17
During these weeks, you may feel your emotions becoming more intense. You might notice:
- Sudden mood swings
- Misunderstandings
- People snapping faster
- Arguments appearing out of nowhere
- Impulsive decisions you usually would not make
Small things may trigger you more than usual, and patience may feel shorter than normal.
Why relationships may feel unsettled
With Mercury retrograde in conjunction with Mars, communication becomes sharp, intense, and easy to misinterpret. This is the kind of period where:
- You may misunderstand someone’s tone
- Old issues suddenly pop back up
- Anger escalates quickly
- Breakups happen in the heat of the moment
Your safest move? Say less. Slow down. Let things breathe before you react.
A warning about people from your past
If someone reappears during Mercury retrograde, be cautious. These connections usually do not last. Once Mercury goes direct, the door often closes again. This phase brings closure energy, not commitment energy. Do not confuse temporary emotion with long-term stability.
What you should avoid right now
Try not to force anything big to happen. If possible, avoid:
- Signing important contracts
- Launching new projects
- Buying cars or electronics
- Making major life decisions
- Reacting emotionally in the moment
You may also experience tech glitches, missing objects, travel delays, foggy thinking, or random arguments. You are not imagining it, your nervous system is responding to the pressure of the moment.
What you should focus on
Let this be a slower, softer chapter for you. Use this time to:
- Rest
- Reflect
- Pull your energy inward
- Protect your peace instead of defending your ego
- Respond thoughtfully rather than instantly
You do not need to push yourself right now. You need space to think. This phase encourages:
- Journaling
- Meditation or spiritual practice
- Quiet healing
- Repairing relationships calmly
- Finishing old tasks
- Letting go of old attachments
The universe is closing chapters for you right now. Your job is to let it happen without resistance.
Clarity comes back after March 23
When this period ends, your mind feels clearer, conversations flow more easily, and decisions feel less heavy. For now, do not force life. Let things settle. Do not make permanent choices in the middle of temporary emotional storms.
Disclaimer: Astrology is a belief-based system, not a science. Readers are advised to consult a professional for detailed readings.
