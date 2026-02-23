An expert says late February to mid-March is not a normal period in Astrology, here's why

February 24 to March 23 is one of the most sensitive astrological periods of 2026. Many heavy cosmic events overlap during this time: Mercury retrograde, a lunar eclipse, Mars tension, Venus conflicts, and a Mercury–Mars conjunction. When all of these add up, it creates emotional, mental, and relationship pressure that you may feel in your everyday life. Expert says late February to mid-March is not a normal period, here's why (Freepik)

The most intense days: March 1–17 During these weeks, you may feel your emotions becoming more intense. You might notice:

Sudden mood swings

Misunderstandings

People snapping faster

Arguments appearing out of nowhere

Impulsive decisions you usually would not make Small things may trigger you more than usual, and patience may feel shorter than normal.

Why relationships may feel unsettled With Mercury retrograde in conjunction with Mars, communication becomes sharp, intense, and easy to misinterpret. This is the kind of period where:

You may misunderstand someone’s tone

Old issues suddenly pop back up

Anger escalates quickly

Breakups happen in the heat of the moment Your safest move? Say less. Slow down. Let things breathe before you react.

A warning about people from your past If someone reappears during Mercury retrograde, be cautious. These connections usually do not last. Once Mercury goes direct, the door often closes again. This phase brings closure energy, not commitment energy. Do not confuse temporary emotion with long-term stability.

What you should avoid right now Try not to force anything big to happen. If possible, avoid:

Signing important contracts

Launching new projects

Buying cars or electronics

Making major life decisions

Reacting emotionally in the moment You may also experience tech glitches, missing objects, travel delays, foggy thinking, or random arguments. You are not imagining it, your nervous system is responding to the pressure of the moment.

What you should focus on Let this be a slower, softer chapter for you. Use this time to:

Rest

Reflect

Pull your energy inward

Protect your peace instead of defending your ego

Respond thoughtfully rather than instantly You do not need to push yourself right now. You need space to think. This phase encourages: