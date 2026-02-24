2026 brings a 'once-in-a-century' alignment; astrologers call it a 'hard reset' for everyone

Every once in a while, the celestial objects line up in a way that feels bigger than usual. It is like the universe is hitting a reset button, and according to astrologers, 2026 brings one of those remarkable moments. They say a powerful planetary alignment is coming, one that could spark significant personal change and shift the collective mood worldwide. It is a rare planetary alignment not seen since the early 1700s, and it will not happen again for decades. 2026 brings a 'once-in-a-century' alignment; astrologers call it a 'hard reset' (Freepik)

The Saturn–Neptune conjunction at 0° Aries On February 20, 2026, Saturn and Neptune come together at 0 degrees Aries: the very first degree of the zodiac. Astrologers describe this as a “hard reset,” a point where spiritual illusions meet concrete reality, and the old makes way for the new.

Saturn symbolizes structure, discipline, and the physical world. Neptune represents dreams, spirituality, and the dissolving of boundaries. When the two merge in Aries, they signal a powerful clearing of old systems and a surge of courage to pursue more meaningful, spiritually aligned paths.

A conjunction in Aries carries even more force. Aries represents birth, action, and new cycles. Zero degrees in any sign is also seen as a karmic point, a place of sowing and reaping. Old illusions break apart. Hidden truths rise. Systems that once looked unshakable begin to crumble.

This energy continues for decades, setting the tone until the next Saturn–Neptune meeting in 2061.