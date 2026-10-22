Full Moon October 2026: Know the best time to witness the day in the US and its astrological meaning

The Hunter’s Moon will light up the October sky just days before Halloween, giving skywatchers across the United States a chance to catch one of the most striking lunar events in the autumn. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the full Moon will reach peak illumination on Monday, October 26, at 12:11 a.m. EDT.

A full moon rises above Singapore on November 16, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (AFP)

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This lunar event also carries an astrological meaning for those who follow Western astrology. This year, the Moon falls in Taurus, while the Sun moves through Scorpio, bringing themes of financial security, relationships and emotional trust into the astrological conversation.

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October Full Moon date and timings in the US

The best viewing opportunity will come on Sunday evening, October 25, when the Moon rises near sunset. You can watch it from an open spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon. You do not need a telescope to enjoy the sight.

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{{^usCountry}} The Moon will look nearly full on the nights before and after its peak. Local moonrise times will vary depending on your city, so check a local lunar calendar before heading outside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Moon will look nearly full on the nights before and after its peak. Local moonrise times will vary depending on your city, so check a local lunar calendar before heading outside. {{/usCountry}}

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The BBC’s Sky at Night Magazine recommends watching the Moon and Saturn together on October 23 and 24, before the Hunter’s Moon reaches its peak.

What does the Hunter Moon mean in astrology?

The name Hunter’s Moon comes from seasonal traditions linked to hunting and preparing food for winter. After the Harvest Moon, the bright autumn Moon offered extra light as people prepared for colder months.

The name carries a seasonal connection rather than a special astronomical effect. The Moon follows its regular lunar cycle, even as different cultures give each full Moon its own name.

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Taurus full Moon coincides with the Scorpio season

In Western astrology, Taurus is associated with stability, comfort, money and personal values. Scorpio, the sign of the Sun during this full Moon, relates to intimacy, shared resources, trust and emotional change.

Astrologically, a full Moon is a time to review decisions and recognise areas that need attention. The Taurus and Scorpio pairing offers a symbolic prompt to think about the balance between financial security and emotional closeness.

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Best time to watch the October Full Moon

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Choose a location away from bright streetlights and buildings. Look towards the eastern horizon around sunset, and give your eyes time to adjust to the darker sky.

You may notice an orange or golden tint as the Moon rises. Earth’s atmosphere scatters light, which can make the Moon appear warmer in colour near the horizon. The Moon may also look unusually large beside trees or buildings, an effect known as the Moon illusion.