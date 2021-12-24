Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 24: Good news is predicted on the domestic front

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini, you are going to have a wonderful day. All your dreams may come true on the professional front. You may get promoted or get client appreciation soon. Those who have started a new business may start getting desired profit from it. You may overcome all the obstacles with your patience, smartness and skills on the career path.

Some may also think about buying a new home or investing in property. Things may go smoothly on the family front and someone in the family may get promoted and make you feel proud.

Everything seems okay, but you should be careful about your health and love affairs.

What else is there to reveal? Find out!

Gemini Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition. Investment in the property market is foreseen. Today, you may be tempted to splurge on yourself and book a trip with friends or loved ones.

Gemini Family Today

You may be in a good mood, and you may have a plan to surprise your parents by arranging a get-together or event at home. Good news is predicted on the domestic front, so be ready for it.

Gemini Career Today

Those who have been craving success and burning their midnight oil to achieve their professional goals, they are going to be lucky soon. A new business may take off soon and reap rewards for you.

Gemini Health Today

You need to be cautious on the health front. A minor health issue may turn into a major problem, so do not neglect it. Those who have sugar or blood pressure, they need to be careful and opt for a healthy lifestyle and healthy eating habits.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may be occupied in your office work and your bad health may not allow you to spend quality time with your partner. Some communication gaps may become troublesome on the professional front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026