Gemini Horoscope Today for November 19, 2025: Growth in academics is predicted

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, nothing matches your courage Be expressive in the love affair. Do not hesitate to take up new tasks today at the workplace. Prosperity will come in today. Your health demands more attention. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Your love life is productive and creative today. Look for opportunities to display potential at work. Handle money smartly, and your health will also be good today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Some love affairs will not have a good result today. Disturbances will exist, and it is crucial that you resolve them with confidence. Be careful about the interference of a third person in the love affair. This can lead to tremors today, and some females will even suffer from mental stress. You should also be careful not to hurt the lover through words and actions. Female natives may pick the day to take a call on marriage. Single natives may find new love today.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up crucial responsibilities. Those who handle senior profiles will be criticized for the outputs. Armed persons, lawyers, judges, fashion designers, and editors may have opportunities to grow, and you need to utilize them to the fullest. New assignments also come with more responsibilities, and you are expected to give outstanding results. Those who are into sales and marketing will need to struggle to meet the daily target. Students will obtain good results in examinations.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Be wise while handling the finances. You need to make smart business decisions to ensure the wealth will stay for a long period. The second part of the day is good for buying electronic appliances. You may also renovate the house today. Today is good to repay old loans and even resolve a financial issue with a sibling. Some natives will need to arrange funds for a marriage within the family.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Keep your health under watch as you may develop minor issues as the day progresses. Stomach aches and migraine will be common. Sleep-related issues may impact seniors, and body aches will be another concern. Those who have surgery scheduled can also go ahead with the plan. Females will develop mental stress-related issues. You should be careful to maintain a balanced office and personal life.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

