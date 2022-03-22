Gemini Horoscope predictions for March 22: Luck is on your side

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

Dear Gemini born personality, you at times can get over confusing and hard to understand. This probably is because of your quality of handling and perceiving things in a diplomatic manner. You think with your heart and mind both and that makes you highly manipulative and calculative in taking big decisions in life. But you are at the same time an understanding being with a good heart. Today, talking about your life goals, you are going to achieve it all with your great wittiness and thinking ability. It may happen that today you may be required to take some big decisions in life and you may feel no pressure about it. Meetings in another city can also get planned and this may require you to travel.

Gemini Finance Today

You have been keeping a constant watch on the market trends in the recent times and this has helped you to gain the right knowledge about the high and lows and you know where to hit the strike. Profits are likely to happen in the mid time.

Gemini Family Today

You may feel that your family members are not being able to understand you and your efforts in maintaining the smooth relationship and this might make you feel a bit frustrated and annoyed.

Gemini Career Today

You are going to make great progress at work today with little or no big efforts made. Luck is in your side and if going for a job interview, then you most likely will get the job offer.

Gemini Health Today

You are in your best of health, fitness and shape of the body. But you must not start taking of all of this for granted. You must remember that you have come a long way and therefore, must stay true and dedicated to your fitness goals.

Gemini Love Life Today

You are at times can be an introvert in your relationships and this is what can irritate your partner or spouse. It is advised to express your love and true feelings to your partner and tell them how you feel about them.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Turquoise

