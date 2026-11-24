Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Gemini Horoscope Today

At home, you will want moral support because your confidence will feel lower than usual. Even a familiar decision will seem heavier when you are already unsure of yourself. The day will contain a change of emotional pace: the Moon begins the day in Aries in your eleventh house, bringing contacts and a friend's good news, then moves early in the morning into Taurus in your twelfth house, bringing expenses, tiredness and a wish to be alone. A welcome message will therefore sit alongside a growing preference for quiet. You will feel less inclined to keep every conversation going. The company you want will be the kind that lets you admit you are having an uncertain day, with no pressure to sound cheerful throughout it.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

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Your spouse might be annoyed with you, and an ordinary exchange at home could feel less comfortable than you expected. Your need for reassurance will be real, although the response you want is uncertain. Ketu in Leo, your third house, brings detachment from repeated explanations and makes you less willing to keep pursuing a conversation. A pause in talking will appeal once you feel you have already said enough. This will be a quieter relationship day, with more happening in your thoughts than in shared plans. One plain request for support will serve you better than leaving the other person to work out what you need.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

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Students will spend time on activities that do little for their studies, and a planned learning session will be vulnerable to distraction. The difficulty will lie in staying with the task long enough to make the time useful. Mars in Leo, your third house, adds drive to personal effort but also impatience, making it easy to start forcefully and become irritated when progress feels slow. For businesspeople, a long journey is possible, though its result is unlikely to be very good. Expectations around that trip will therefore sit uneasily with the effort involved. Familiar duties will offer a steadier shape to the working day. A short, clearly defined assignment will be easier to face than an open-ended demand on your confidence.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Expenditure will be greater than income today. The gap will make ordinary costs feel more significant, especially when you are already tired or preoccupied. There is also a possibility of loss. Watch casual spending and the handling of money. A business journey, if it takes place, is unlikely to give the return you hoped for, so the financial mood will remain cautious. Your attention will return to what has gone out and what remains available for immediate needs. A quiet evening at home will fit this mood better than extending the day through extra spending. Financial restraint will feel practical, even if it is less enjoyable. Gemini Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expenditure will be greater than income today. The gap will make ordinary costs feel more significant, especially when you are already tired or preoccupied. There is also a possibility of loss. Watch casual spending and the handling of money. A business journey, if it takes place, is unlikely to give the return you hoped for, so the financial mood will remain cautious. Your attention will return to what has gone out and what remains available for immediate needs. A quiet evening at home will fit this mood better than extending the day through extra spending. Financial restraint will feel practical, even if it is less enjoyable. Gemini Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Tiredness and the wish to withdraw will shape your energy as the day goes on. Food will deserve a little more attention, particularly when low spirits make regular meals feel like another task. Keep meals familiar and allow time to eat calmly. There is no need to read a larger health story into an unsettled day. Rest will be more appealing than a crowded evening, and an early night will help. The strongest emotional need will remain simple: a little reassurance and enough quiet to stop carrying every concern into the next activity.

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Tip for the Day: Ask plainly for reassurance and leave room for a quiet evening at home.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)